Eagles News: NFL insider says Brian Johnson is going to be Philadelphia’s new offensive coordinator

Adam Schefter believes the Eagles’ new offensive coordinator will be Brian Johnson - PhillyVoice

After offensive coordinator Shane Steichen departed to become the Colts’ new head coach, the Eagles are in the market for a new OC. The obvious choice seems to be an in-house promotion, bumping up current quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, whose done wonders working with Jalen Hurts. Speaking on 97.5 The Fanatic on Wednesday morning, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter appears confident that Johnson is the person for the job: ”The offensive coordinator is going to be Brian Johnson, that I don’t think there’s any question there. That you can take to the bank basically.”

Why Brian Johnson is the perfect OC for Jalen Hurts - NBCSP

“I’ve known him for a very long time. He’s like family.” A lot of people contributed to Hurts’ unprecedented success this year, but his relationship with Johnson has always been special. “He’s a great communicator,” Hurts said. “He’s definitely been able to simplify some things. It holds a lot of weight that he’s played the position. His experience with the game, what he’s learned through his years … has a lot to do with the success we’ve had this year.” The improvement Hurts showed from his rookie year – when Press Taylor was his position coach – to last year with Johnson to this year is unprecedented in NFL history.

State of the Eagles: Flying into the Future - BGN

Jalen Hurts continues to pass every test. A running theme of the 2022 season was a noticeable media narrative that Hurts wasn’t the real deal, no matter what kind of performance he displayed. This intensified in the playoffs, as the Eagles’ dominant run game turned Jalen into a dual-threat game manager. Then, on the world’s biggest stage, he delivered an all-time performance and put the team on his back (figuratively and literally on that two point conversion). There should be no question he deserves whatever the Eagles decide to pay him.

The EPA Podcast #17: This loss will sting for a while + breaking down coaching news - BGN Radio

Shane Haff and Victor Williams recap Super Bowl LVII and discuss what’s in store for the Eagles as they begin to rebuild their coaching staff.

2022 NFL quarterback rankings and tiers: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen lead the new generation of quarterbacks - PFF

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was voted No. 4 by each PFF analyst, but while his overall grade matches that number, his marks in PFF WAR per snap and EPA per pass bumped him down. Hurts just put on one of the greatest Super Bowl performances of all time in a losing effort and showed on the biggest stage that he belongs in the top tier of QBs moving forward.

Aaron Rodgers and the NFL Offseason Nonsense Top 10 - Football Outsiders

10. Ban-the-Push-Sneak Nonsense. Apparently, fans just love punts. Or maybe they just hate the Philadelphia Eagles. Or innovation. Because some fans just loathe the Eagles push sneak. And by “fans” we mean salty retired defensive coordinators. Sure, everyone respects ol’ Son of Bum, but the only valid reason to ban the push sneak is if it causes injuries. And the push sneak was just about the only type of play on which we didn’t see a quarterback injury in 2022. So stop griping and start scheming about how to stop it, Coach. Push-sneak tactics aren’t just mercy-killing the fourth-and-short punt. They could lead to a whole new cottage industry of short-yardage tactics. Imagine the Chiefs or Aaron Rodgers’ next team signing Jacoby Brissett primarily to get used as a short-yardage battering ram. Taysom Hill could play until he’s 40 as a designated sneaker! Cowboys jack-of-all-trades lineman Connor McGovern could add “push monster” to his job description. And the defensive coordinator who designs a wrinkle to lower the push-sneak success rate to 70% or so—a stunt to disrupt the blocking in front of the offensive tackles and lurch the pile sideways, a cornerback streaking from the edge to attempt a peanut punch—will be hailed as a genius instead of just another angry Internet person.

Eagles RT Lane Johnson undergoes surgery to repair torn adductor, faces 10-12 week recovery - NFL.com

Philadelphia Eagles star right tackle Lane Johnson is undergoing surgery Thursday to repair a torn adductor he’d been playing through during the 2022 playoffs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Johnson faces a 10-12 week recovery, Rapoport added, putting him in line to return well before training camp.

NFL Power Rankings post-Super Bowl: Everyone’s still chasing the Chiefs - The Athletic

3. Philadelphia Eagles. In the aftermath of heartbreak, the good news for the Eagles is the offense should remain elite. Jalen Hurts played the game of his life in the Super Bowl and should have no right-minded doubters left. DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Dallas Goedert and a good offensive line help guarantee staying power. But significant change is coming to Philadelphia, where pending free agents include the starting running back, starting right guard, both starting defensive tackles, both starting linebackers, both starting safeties and a starting cornerback, among others. Add in the departure of both coordinators, a difficult slate of opponents and the cap crunch coming from a long-term Hurts extension and it’s reasonable to expect a comedown. Good thing Howie Roseman planned ahead with two first-round picks.

Can the Giants bring back Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley? - ESPN

BARKLEY HAS BEEN the face of the franchise since he was drafted No. 2 overall in 2018. Fans flock to Barkley at practices and personal appearances, and he’s the team’s most marketable player. Despite the fact that he played a combined 15 games in 2020 and 2021, Barkley’s jersey has been the team’s top seller each of the past three years, according to global digital sports platform Fanatics, which also serves as the team’s ecommerce partner. His sales in 2022 were up nearly double the previous year. Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning understands the pressure of being in Barkley’s position. “People are listening to what you say, but they’re also watching your actions and what you’re doing and how you handle everything,” Manning said prior to the Super Bowl. “It does come with a lot of responsibility. You want to make sure the guys you are rewarding can handle that.” But Barkley is not the franchise quarterback. Schoen noted the two sides were “not close” on a deal when they talked during the bye week in November. They’ve reengaged after the season, but not much seems to have changed. The deal Barkley turned down during the bye week was for more than $12 million per year, according to league and team sources. That’s solid running back money but not top of the market. San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey is currently the standard at $16 million per season. Only McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Henry and Chubb currently have deals that average more than $12 million per season.

Giants free agency 2023: Boston Scott ... if you can beat them, join them - Big Blue View

Another aspect of Scott’s game that is undervalued is his return ability. He’s played on 379 total special teams snaps with 69 total kick returns and six total punt returns. He hasn’t returned any for a touchdown, but he also hasn’t muffed any returns. His longest return was in Week 14, 2022, against - you guessed it - the Giants. The Giants have an important franchise deciding decision in regard to Saquon Barkley. Do they sign him long-term? How much money do they allocate toward him? There are plenty of questions surrounding that situation, but adding Scott to the Giants is irrespective of that decision. Scott would coexist on the roster with Barkley or whoever is the running back in 2023. His presence would be as a backup to spell the starter, for special teams’ help, and - of course - to harness that super saiyan energy for the Giants, and not against the Giants.

5 potential salary cap casualties for 2023 Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

Who else, right? After another season with significant missed time and offering the most potential cap relief of any player on the roster, Smith’s future in Dallas is in doubt. The fact that Tyler Smith appears ready to move forward as the permanent left tackle only further jeopardizes his elder. Tyron might have more of a chance if there was greater concern about Terence Steele’s return. But with Steele only a restricted free agent and likely returning, Dallas has a capable starting pair of tackles for at least next year. While there’s still good reason to think Smith could be productive when healthy, those times are just too few and far between now. He can’t be trusted to get on the field anymore and eats up far too much of the team’s cap. Even if the idea of a line with Tyron and Steele at the tackles and Tyler at left guard would be exciting, counting on Tyron to hold up his side of the plan is a liability Dallas can no longer afford.

The XFL is back, and here’s what you need to know for 2023 - SB Nation

Oh football, we missed you. We had to go almost an entire week without the sport to watch, and gosh it was difficult. Thankfully the XFL is back, in February, to start a new season. It’s a good time to look at the players in the league this year, the format for the season, and most importantly the ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS, the best name in sports. The three month season starts this weekend with the same seven teams that competed in its last season, plus the addition of an eighth: The San Antonio Brahmas. The XFL last played in 2020, before it was suspended mid-season due to Covid, and eventually disbanded. The big difference between this latest iteration of the league and the past is that WWE chairman Vince McMahon is no longer involved. It’s now owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia, and a RedBird Capital, who purchased the league from McMahon for just $15M.

