Eagles 2023 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles couldn’t have been any closer to finishing with the 2022 NFL season with a Super Bowl, but with their narrow loss to the Chiefs now in the rear-view, it’s time to look ahead. Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman has certainly caught some flack over the years for his draft choices, but he’s made up for them and seemingly learned from his mistakes. (Fingers crossed.)

The 2023 NFL Draft will get underway in Kansas City on April 27-29, and the Eagles currently hold two first round picks, and have six total picks throughout the weekend. As he usually does, you can expect Roseman to make some moves, so it’s doubtful they end up with these once draft weekend rolls around, but for now, here are the picks: