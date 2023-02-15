Eagles News: A.J. Brown defends James Bradberry, calls JuJu Smith-Schuster “Tik-Tok boy” in Twitter beef

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Unhappy Valentine’s Day: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster draws ire of Eagles WR A.J. Brown after James Bradberry tweet - NFL.com

The “Tik-Tok boy” line had to sting a bit, let’s be honest. Then fellow Eagles corner Darius Slay swooped in. [...] Bradberry didn’t respond directly to Smith-Schuster but did take the time to make a reference to his placement on the second-team All-Pro Team this season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster trolls James Bradberry with custom Valentine - SB Nation

As thrilling as Super Bowl LVII was, it was not without controversy. The playing surface has received a lot of attention in the days following the game, as has a holding penalty on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry called in the closing minutes. That penalty gave the Kansas City Chiefs a fresh set of downs deep in Eagles’ territory with under two minutes remaining, setting the stage for the game-winning field goal and the modest upset. Following Super Bowl LVII, Bradberry admitted to holding Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. “It was a holding,” the cornerback admitted after the Eagles’ 38-35 loss. “I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide.” Now Smith-Schuster is having a little fun on Valentine’s Day, at Bradberry’s expense.

Is there a chance James Bradberry will be back with Eagles? - NBCSP

This was his first winning season since 2017 with the Panthers. The last four years before he signed with the Eagles, his teams went 25-40. “I think it will be a combination of winning and money,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to put a percentage on which one is more important. It’s kind of just based on a case-by-case scenario. “But I do know those two things are the most important to me – being on a good roster, having the ability to get to the playoffs and make a run in the playoffs. But also I don’t want to play for cheap, you know?” What about location? “Location is what it is,” he said with a trace of a smile. “No matter where I go at some point it’s going to be cold, so I don’t really care about location.”

Super Bowl All-22 Film Review: Jalen Hurts announced himself as an elite quarterback - BGN

The EPA highlights that this was an excellent offensive performance. The running game really did not get going. Despite the success rate of 55%, Hurts runs had a 71% success rate which makes it look better than it was. The one that really stands out is the EPA of 1.01 on late passing downs. That is absolutely insane. Robbie Gould may want to consider what he said about making Jalen Hurts play quarterback because... he’s an elite quarterback from the pocket.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.99: Moving on past the Super Bowl - BGN Radio

*This episode was recorded before it was announced that the Cardinals hired Jonathan Gannon as their head coach.* Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa share their thoughts on the Eagles loss to the Chiefs. Later in the show, the guys discuss the biggest storylines in the division.

Uncoordinated - Iggles Blitz

Replacing Gannon is a complicated subject. His defense played well the past two years, but gave up 31 points in the playoff loss to Tampa and 38 in the Super Bowl loss to KC. He struggled against good QBs. Most defenses do, of course. Still, it felt especially challenging for him. I need to think about this and write a whole post on the subject. Gannon did more right that wrong to be sure. The defense had a team record 70 sacks and did some amazing things. They were dominant at times. Unfortunately they couldn’t get the stop they needed in the second half on Sunday night and that’s what people will remember.

Jalen Hurts turns the page on Super Bowl experience - PE.com

After he spoke to reporters at his NovaCare Complex locker on Tuesday afternoon, the oddest thing happened as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looked forward to a new season and a welcomed challenge: Reporters and videographers thanked Hurts for his professionalism with the media during the season, and he thanked them too. It was an extraordinary moment with a media group known as the most hardscrabble in the country and it was telling of one thing: Hurts impresses everyone with whom he comes in contact and his poise and conduct do not go unnoticed. He is, officially, moving forward after Sunday’s 38-35 loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII. Hurts has watched the game again, has reviewed it with his coaches, has replayed everything he would love to have back from the game, and now he is on to the 2023 season. “I think there is definitely a lot to learn from it,” he said. “I have had the opportunity to watch it and I think I’m going to move forward with all of those experiences in mind and try to use those things to better myself and grow and help the guys around me and we’re going to definitely use that as an experience to take a step and move forward. You have to look yourself in the mirror and assess it for what it is and do the things that need to be done to grow from it. I think that’s my mentality going on and I think that will be this whole entire team’s mentality moving forward.”

Every NFL team’s biggest draft mistake over the past five years - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles. Selecting Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson. A lot of mistakes on this list are either compounding errors or long-term themes. Not this one. This is just an egregious missed evaluation — one I made myself. Jefferson was already an all-timer as a rookie, while Reagor has already been shipped out of town (coincidentally, now with Jefferson in Minnesota).

Lessons the Cowboys should learn from Super Bowl LVII - Blogging The Boys

There are a couple of other cautionary tales in this game. First, it upends the old adage that offense wins games but defense wins championships. A good defense will help teams dominate lesser opposition, but this was really a shootout between two powerful offenses, and the Eagles, ranked second in the league in yards allowed for the regular season and eighth in points allowed, were unable to stop the Chiefs from having a nearly flawless second half on offense. As Bill Barnwell of ESPN explained, Kansas City used motion effectively, designed plays to get the ball out quickly, and Mahomes, bad wheel and all, was at times brilliant in moving around and evading the rush to extend plays. Philadelphia just could not come up with a single stop after halftime. And Sirianni, no matter how you feel about his often childish antics, is very aggressive on fourth down, with great success, especially with their nearly unstoppable QB sneaks on fourth-and-one. The way both teams approached things should be studied at the Star.

Mike Kafka will return to Giants as Arizona Cardinals choose Jonathan Gannon as head coach - Big Blue View

That is bad news for the Eagles, and extremely good news for the Giants. Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni will need new coordinators, while Giants coach Brian Daboll gets to keep Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for second seasons. Kafka interviewed for four of the five job openings in this cycle. Martindale interviewed twice for the Colts’ job that went to Steichen.

The Ravens hire Todd Monken for OC, taking one of Eric Bieniemy’s potential landing spots away - Hogs Haven

The list of teams still looking for a new offensive coordinator has been pared by one. The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have hired Georgia OC/QB coach Todd Monken for the job that opened up after the team and former OC Greg Roman mutually agreed to part ways. Head Coach John Harbaugh said that the team conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates as they searched for the guy to “fix” their offense as they likely prepare to franchise tag QB Lamar Jackson. The Ravens were expected to be one of the teams interested in Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy after Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, but they got their guy and are moving in a different direction.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio