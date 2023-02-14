Eagles News: A.J. Brown talks about the critical Super Bowl moment that stood out to him

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Dejected A.J. Brown recalls when he knew ‘deep down’ Eagles could lose - NBCSP

But the Eagles squandered that lead in the second half to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. On Tuesday, Brown was asked about the toughest part of the game. “When we went up 27-21,” Brown said, “I knew, deep down, that it was probably a chance we were going to lose.” The Eagles settled for a 33-yard field goal from Jake Elliott to take that 27-21 lead with 1:48 remaining in the third quarter. On 3rd-and-11, Hurts hit Kenny Gainwell for a 5-yard completion, setting up a 4th-and-6 from the Chiefs’ 15-yard line. Nick Sirianni sent out the field goal unit. When asked why that moment stuck out to him, Brown mentioned his playoff game with the Titans the previous year. In a tied game, Ryan Tannehill threw an interception with 28 second left and the Bengals drove down the field in time for a game-winning field goal to advance to the AFC Championship Game. “I had that same feeling in my gut because we got three,” Brown said. “Playing against Patrick Mahomes, he was just doing everything right. And he put his team in a great position to win. He did a great job all game. That’s why.”

5 woulda, coulda, shoulda moments that cost the Eagles a Super Bowl - BGN

Sirianni’s Punt Decision. Nick Sirianni’s aggressiveness compared to Andy Reid’s decision to kick a field goal on a 4th-and-short in the 1st quarter was emerging as perhaps the No. 1 storyline of the first half. The Eagles were aggressive, as they had been all season, and it was one of the biggest reasons they had built a 10-point halftime lead, even with Hurts’ fumble-six. So it was curious when, trailing 28-27 with 10 minutes left in the game, Sirianni decided to punt when faced with a 4th-and-3 from his own 32 yard line. Traditionally, coaches wouldn’t think twice about kicking in this situation, even with Mahomes and the Chiefs rolling. If you don’t convert, you absolutely hand the Chiefs at least three points, if not more. However, modern NFL metrics indicate Sirianni should have gone for it.

The Eagles are Super Bowl losers - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski sort through a highly disappointing end to an otherwise special Eagles season. The guys touch on the James Bradberry penalty, Jalen Hurts’ success, Jonathan Gannon’s struggles, and more before taking a look ahead to the future. Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Use discount code BGN15 at RighteousFelon.com for 15% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com.

Chiefs-Eagles was a Super Bowl rooted in QB development - SB Nation

Despite the ending of the Super Bowl last night, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles played a phenomenal game, led by their signal callers. If you want any example of that, look at this and be amazed.

7 winners and 3 losers from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs’ secondary: The logical scouting report on the Eagles was to try and slow down their running game — making Hurts beat the Chiefs through the air. Based on what he had done in recent games, it wasn’t likely that he could put up big passing numbers. Kansas City would be able to trust its young secondary to make plays on the ball — especially since it had done so well against the Bengals. Part of this game plan worked. Kansas City held Eagles running backs to 45 yards on 17 carries. But Hurts had a career game — both in running (70 yards and three touchdowns) and in passing, putting up a rare 300-yard game against Kansas City. The receiving trio of DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert combined for 254 yards and a touchdown — including a pair of 45-yard receptions. While there were a couple of blown coverages, Kansas City’s defensive backs mostly turned in good coverage. They just weren’t able to get their hands on the football — and thereby allowed some spectacular catches (and near-catches). There’s still a very bright future for the group, but they’ll have plenty of tape from which they can learn.

Monday Football Monday #125: The Kansas City Chiefs are World Champions - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa, Pete Sweeney and Jeremy Reisman discuss the biggest takeaways from the Chiefs win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The Hangover - Iggles Blitz

As great as winning Super Bowl LII was, losing SB LVII feels that level of bad. The outcome of the game doesn’t change all the fun of the season, but it made for one miserable Monday. I’ve felt hungover all day, but alcohol wasn’t the issue. The older I get, the less I let sports affect my emotions. But losing that Super Bowl that way. Yikes. After the game I talked about the Eagles having a bright future. Les Bowen wrote a piece and talked about how you shouldn’t gloss over what a wasted opportunity that was. He is absolutely right and that is a valid point. Getting to a Super Bowl is hard. The Eagles had a loaded roster. They played the easiest schedule in the league. They stayed pretty healthy. Things will change next year and into the future. We don’t know if they’ll be back. Still, you can’t just be negative. The Eagles played well overall. They lost to an outstanding team by three points in the Super Bowl. It isn’t as if they got blown out or didn’t live up to the moment. The Chiefs played a great game. They made a couple of more plays and that’s the difference.

The Eagles Head Into the Offseason With a Bright Future—and Difficult Questions - The Ringer

The Eagles know how hard it was now. They understand how hard it was to leave the locker room knowing that the season was over and they’d come just short. Before they exited, Hurts apologized to his teammates for fumbling in the second quarter, despite being the best player they had on the field during the game. Although Hurts is normally stoic, when that play was mentioned to him during his postgame riser, tears welled in his eyes. “I think the beautiful part about it is everyone experiences different pains; everyone experiences different agonies of life, but you decide if you want to learn from it,” Hurts said. “You decide if you want that to be a teachable moment. I know I do.” That feeling won’t add a dollar to the salary cap or nail a single draft pick. But as the Eagles make their way forward, it’s got to count for something.

2023 NFL Draft: Early- and late-round fits for all 32 NFL teams - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles. Early Pick: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon. Late Pick: OG Andrew Vorhees, USC. The Eagles might lose James Bradberry to free agency soon, and if they do, they’ll want to replace him with a starting-caliber prospect. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Gonzalez is a smooth mover as an outside cornerback, and this year he showed the ball skills to match the ability. As for Vorhees, he’s a guard by nature but has started at tackle, as well. He’s the type of versatile, experienced offensive lineman the Eagles like to invest in.

Super Bowl LVII: The Inevitable Patrick Mahomes - Football Outsiders

Money is tight, and Howie Roseman must budget for the Jalen Hurts extension, so while the Eagles may make runs at free agents Javon Hargrave and C.J. Gardner-Thompson, both could easily set sail. Now the good news. The Eagles possess two first-round picks. Succession-plan youngsters such as center Cam Jurgens and defensive tackle Jordan Davis are already on the payroll at key positions. Lots of core starters remain under contract and in their primes. Steichen and Gannon are fine coaches, but neither appears irreplaceable. (Gannon, in particular, was outfoxed on Sunday.) And Roseman knows the ups and downs of the long-term quarterback extension better than anyone: he’ll build something ergonomic that fits both Hurts and the Eagles. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are in their typical state of stalling in the playoffs due to a lack of leadership and vision, the Giants are about to learn that you must go sideways to go forward, and the Commanders are a glorified tax shelter. The 49ers, with their loaded roster and two flavors of quarterback-of-the-future, probably enter the 2023 offseason as the team to beat in the NFC. But the Eagles enter the offseason as the team that beat ‘em. And everyone else outside the NFC East is either a spunky up-and-comer (Lions, Seahawks), last-year’s news (Bucs, Rams), Fraudzilla (Vikings), being held hostage by a barking madman (Packers), or just a mess. The Eagles should have little trouble remaining near the top of that heap, and anyone who thinks Roseman cannot shepherd them through this tricky offseason hasn’t seen him work through the last five.

Spadaro: While the loss stings, it’s a bright future for the Eagles - PE.com

Amid the feeling of intense disappointment, there is this from linebacker Haason Reddick, who spoke in the locker room at the NovaCare Complex on the morning the team held its exit physicals, locker cleanouts, and season-review conversations with their position coach along with Head Coach Nick Sirianni. It is the most depressing day of an NFL season, a reminder that there is only one team that feels good when it is all over. “People have to understand, there are 32 teams in the NFL and only two teams get to go to the Super Bowl. Win, lose, or draw, we were one of those teams,” Reddick said. “I know we didn’t get the job done, but we were one of those teams to make it out of 32 teams. The way we connected this year, the way we built and grew this year as a team, man, it’s going to look different, but we’re going to have guys come back that know what it looks like. We’re going to have guys coming back who know what it takes to get to the Super Bowl and that’s why I have no doubt. “We have great character on this team, we have great players on this team, great coaches. We’re going to come in, connect like we did this year, continue to build that bond, grow again, continue to fight for it, fight for our goals. Hopefully, next year we can get to the Super Bowl and win it this time. We saw how the process works, how to get to the Super Bowl.” In other words, let the comeback be greater than the setback.

Arizona Cardinals hire Jonathan Gannon as new head coach - Revenge Of The Birds

In the past two seasons, Gannon’s defenses have ranked 18th and 8th in points allowed, 10th and 2nd in yards allowed, and 26th and 5th in takeaways. He has a broad range of NFL experience despite his young age and has quite the array of contacts in the NFL. Congratulations to new Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon.

BREAKING: Shane Steichen Officially Named Head Coach of the Indianapolis Colts - Stampede Blue

After an exhaustive search the Indianapolis Colts, team owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard have decided which direction the team will go for the foreseeable future. Following their search the decision has been made and Shane Steichen is the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. First reported on Super Bowl Sunday by Adam Schefter.

Cowboys have fifth-best odds to win Super Bowl LVIII, third-best in NFC - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys have the fifth-best odds to win Super Bowl LVIII although there is a tie for fourth-highest odds between the Bengals and Eagles. As you can see the Eagles are a bit down for a team who just came so close to winning it all, but that is the way that the NFL goes. Notably the Cowboys have the third-highest odds in the NFC and trail only the 49ers, who ended their season, and the in-division rival Philadelphia Eagles. It feels safe to presume that the NFC winner will be one of those three, but football is an unpredictable beast at times.

Washington Commanders are interviewing Greg Roman for their OC job today - Hogs Haven

A new name has emerged as a potential candidate for Washington’s OC job, and it is one that fans have been wondering about since he became available weeks ago. Ron Rivera is trying to set up an interview with former Baltimore Ravens OC Greg Roman for this week. There has been no reason given for why Roman hasn’t interviewed for any open coaching jobs since he “mutually agreed to part ways” with the Ravens. He was a free agent, and there were no interviewing limitations like there were for coaches in yesterday’s Super Bowl.

Reserve guard Jack Anderson returning to Giants - Big Blue View

The Eagles cut Anderson at the end of the preseason and he was awarded to the Giants on waivers. Anderson played in 12 games with two starts, getting 147 offensive snaps. He finished the season with a 47.9 Pro Football Focus grade. The Giants have two remaining ERFAs — wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and guard Wyatt Davis.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio