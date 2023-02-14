NFL Mock Draft 2023: Post-Super Bowl edition

The Philadelphia Eagles have a crucial offseason ahead. After a gut-wrenching Super Bowl loss, Howie Roseman needs to keep up his magic by reloading the roster to keep them in contention for another championship. The Birds have no shortage of impending high-profile free agents, many of which likely will not return. And so this puts emphasis on great drafting. The team has two first-round picks and hitting on both will be crucial to keeping the Eagles in great position for 2023 and beyond. Here is the first mock draft of the offseason.
This early, projecting trades is not part of this mock drafting process
- Chicago Bears- Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama: Drafting blue chip talent is crucial for a team with as many needs as Chicago. Will Anderson is a special defensive prospect.
- Houston Texans- CJ Stroud, Quarterback, Ohio State: Quarterback will be a contentious position in this draft, as always, but the Texans need a sure thing at signal caller more than anything.
- Arizona Cardinals- Jalen Carter, Defensive Lineman, Georgia: Jalen Carter has special upside and the Cardinals desperately need to upgrade the trenches.
- Indianapolis Colts- Bryce Young, Quarterback, Alabama: Despite size concerns, the Colts go with a passer who is tough as nails and can hit all levels of the field.
- Seattle Seahawks (via Denver)- Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson: The Seahawks continue a defensive reload with a lengthy pass rusher with high upside.
- Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)- Anthony Richardson, Quarterback, Florida: The Lions finally draft their quarterback of the future who can comfortably develop on a talented team with no rush to start.
- Las Vegas Raiders- Will Levis, Quarterback, Kentucky: The Raiders keep the quarterback run going with a big armed passer that could develop into a star.
- Atlanta Falcons- Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech: The Falcons desperately need defensive difference makers and that all starts up front.
- Carolina Panthers- Peter Skoronski, Offensive Tackle, Northwestern: The Panthers would probably prefer a quarterback here, but keep rebuilding their offensive line in the meantime.
- Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans)- Christian Gonzalez, Cornerback, Oregon: The Eagles defense ended the season on a very sour note and adding talent to the back end should be a huge priority this offseason. James Bradberry is an impending free agent and Darius Slay is not getting any younger. Christian Gonzalez is a big, physical, athletic cornerback with great ball skills. The Eagles will likely have a new defensive coordinator, which will heavily influence personnel choices, but Gonzalez has special upside at the position.
- Tennessee Titans- Paris Johnson, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State: The Titans maintain their identity on offense by adding another big, athletic lineman to the mix.
- Houston Texans (via Cleveland)- Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver, Ohio State: This is a no-brainer for the Texans if they draft CJ Stroud. There might be “better” receivers in this class, but drafting a guy who already has chemistry with your passer and can easily eat up targets is a great choice.
- New York Jets- O’Cyrus Torrence, Offensive Lineman, Florida: It’s very possible this pick belongs to Green Bay very soon, but for now the Jets will be adding another big physical blocker to their line.
- New England Patriots- Jordan Addison, Wide Receiver, USC: The Patriots desperately need a playmaker on offense. Jordan Addison is a potentially special pass catcher who could stretch the field in New England.
- Green Bay Packers- Devon Witherspoon, Cornerback, Illinois: Despite having an expensive defense, the Packers still failed to measure up on that side of the ball. Devon Witherspoon is a legit outside cornerback prospect that could give Green Bay more flexibility on defense.
- Washington Commanders- Brian Branch, Safety, Alabama: This would be a steal at this point. Brian Branch is a versatile defensive playmaker that fits on any team.
- Pittsburgh Steelers- Kelee Ringo, Cornerback, Georgia: Despite finishing the season on a low note, Kelee Ringo probably has the highest upside of any cornerback in this class.
- Detroit Lions- Joey Porter Jr, Cornerback, Penn State: The Lions add a talented defensive back to a very young defense.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Cam Smith, Cornerback, South Carolina: The Buccaneers’ have a lot of uncertainty ahead of them this year, but at this point adding a physical defensive back to their secondary makes a lot of sense.
- Seattle Seahawks- Antonio Johnson, Safety, Texas A&M: The Seahawks can add another versatile playmaker to their secondary that can play deep, in the slot and even some nickel linebacker.
- Los Angeles Chargers- Michael Mayer, Tight End, Notre Dame: The Chargers need a legit difference maker catching the football. Michael Mayer is a match up nightmare that would pair perfectly with Justin Herbert.
- Baltimore Ravens- Broderick Jones, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State: Nothing is more clear than the Ravens need to focus resources on supporting Lamar Jackson.
- Minnesota Vikings- Trenton Simpson, Linebacker, Clemson: The Vikings defense got exposed in the playoffs. Adding talent and speed wherever they can needs to be a priority.
- Jacksonville Jaguars- Kayshon Boutte, Wide Receiver, LSU: The Jaguars have something special in Trevor Lawrence. Even with Calvin Ridley coming back, they need to throw every resource they have at stacking that offense.
- New York Giants- Quentin Johnson, Wide Receiver, TCU: The Giants need to fill out their offensive skill positions. Quentin Johnson is a big bodied receiver with high upside.
- Dallas Cowboys- Josh Downs, Wide Receiver, UNC: The Cowboys sorely missed Amari Cooper this year, with no receiver making a consistent impact besides Ceedee Lamb. Josh Downs is a speedy playmaker who can grow into a legit number two receiver.
- Buffalo Bills- Bijan Robinson, Running Back, Texas: The Bills need a game changing running back who can provide another dimension to their defense. Josh Allen is pretty superhuman, but you can’t ask him to do absolutely everything without a dynamic running game to add support.
- Cincinnati Bengals- Darnell Washington, Tight End, Georgia: The Bengals can keep loading up on weapons with this pick.
- New Orleans Saints (Via Denver)- Siaka Ika, Defensive Lineman, Utah: The Saints could stand to upgrade their aging defensive line. Siaka Ika is a space-eating difference maker.
- Philadelphia Eagles- Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame: The Eagles might lose Brandon Graham to free agency or retirement this offseason, leaving a big hole on the roster and in the locker room. While the Eagles have two excellent edge rushers in Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, there is never too much when it comes to talented defensive linemen. Isaiah Foskey has a high motor, great athleticism and the ability to line up all over the place. He would be an excellent addition to a reloading defense.
- Kansas City Chiefs- Jalin Hyatt, Wide Receiver, Tennessee: Somehow, the Kansas City offense has the ability to be even more explosive. Jalin Hyatt would be a legit deep threat for Patrick Mahomes to stretch the field with.
