Jalen Hurts sets Super Bowl record for QB rushing yards, rushing TDs

The Eagles were up 24-21 over the Chiefs in the third quarter of the Super Bowl when quarterback Jalen Hurts tucked the ball and ran into the record books. The QB topped the previous record of 64 rushing yards, by Steve McNair in 2000, with 66 of his own.

Jalen Hurts has more yards rushing than any QB in Super Bowl history. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 13, 2023

Through three quarters, Hurts had 13 carries for 66 yards, led the offense in rushing, and also ran it in for two touchdowns. With just over five minutes left in the game, Hurts was pushed via (another) QB sneak for his third rushing TD of the game, setting a new Super Bowl record. He topped Jim McMahon, the only QB with two rushing touchdowns in the Super Bowl — McMahon was with the Bears at the time (1986), but he eventually played for the Eagles from 1990-1992.

Hurts also had a beautiful deep pass to A.J. Brown for a touchdown in the first half, making the QB the first in Super Bowl history with 2 rushing TDs and 1 passing TD in the game.

Just a few more for the record books from Hurts before the end of the 2022 NFL season.