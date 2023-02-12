Jalen Hurts makes an important in-game adjustment

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is as smart as he is fashionable and his cleat choices on Super Bowl Sunday reflect that. The star signal caller began the game while wearing white Jordan 11s with midnight green on the toe.

However, in the second quarter Hurts had switched to a Jordan 1 cleat with midnight green and black. During the FOX halftime show, the commentators noted that he went from a 1/2-inch cleat to a 3/4” cleat, which presumably gave him more traction.

Jalen Hurts switched from his Jordan 11 PE cleats to Jordan 1 PE cleats #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/60XUwMnhzl — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 13, 2023

Players were slipping all over the field during the first half and Hurts was doing everything in his power to make sure he wasn’t one of them. Hurts went 17-of-22 in the first half for 183 yards and one passing touchdown. He also rushed for 63 yards on 11 carries and added two touchdowns on the ground.

The Eagles lead the Kansas City Chiefs 24-14 at halftime and will be looking to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl.