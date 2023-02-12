Patrick Mahomes injured by T.J. Edwards tackle in Super Bowl LVII

The momentum has shifted several times in the first half of Super Bowl LVII, but with just under two minutes remaining before Rihanna takes the stage, Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes was tackled by T.J. Edwards and was in serious pain as he limped off the field.

It’s no secret that Mahomes has been dealing with a high ankle sprain through most of the postseason, which made Edwards lower-body take down even rougher. Not to mention it was on third down and resulted in a subsequent punt to the Eagles with 1:22 left on the clock.

Chiefs’ backup Chad Henne was seen warming up on the sideline following the incident, and the cameras caught Mahomes wincing in pain as the trainers tended to the injury.

Obviously it would be a HUGE swing for the Eagles if Mahomes was unable to play in the second half. The Chiefs won the coin toss and deferred, so they’ll start with the ball in the third quarter, but will have some catching up to do, regardless of who is at QB.