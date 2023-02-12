Miles Sanders heads into Eagles’ locker room after opening drive [UPDATE]

[UPDATE #2]: Sanders was finally back on the field for the first play of the Eagles third offensive drive.

Miles Sanders is back in the game. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) February 13, 2023

[UPDATE]: The Chiefs had a quick drive down the field to tie things up, 7-7, but Sanders was back on the sideline with his helmet and ready to go ahead of the Eagles second offensive series. Kenny Gainwell got the first two snaps, though.

Miles Sanders just ran back to the sideline. They gave him his helmet. He's going back in the game. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) February 13, 2023

Phew.

After an extended stay in the blue medical tent on the sideline, Eagles running back Miles Sanders jogged into the locker room after Philly’s first offensive drive in the Super Bowl.

The running back had one carry on the opening drive, but ran right into a stop before bouncing outside and losing a yard. The ball popped out as Sanders was hit out of bounds, but thankfully didn’t result in a turnover.

Miles Sanders just ran inside. He was on the field for only one more play after he got popped on the #Eagles' first play from scrimmage. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 12, 2023

That was the only touch for Sanders that drive, with the three other RB carries going to Boston Scott (2 carries for 7 yards) and Kenny Gainwell (1 carry for 3 yards and a TD that was called back after review).

The Eagles are going to have to rely on the run game during this game, so hopefully Sanders is able to return sooner rather than later — although, him jogging to the locker room has to be a little bit of a good sign.