 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Miles Sanders heads into Eagles’ locker room after opening drive [UPDATE]

The RB carried the ball on the first offensive play of the game, but was quickly sidelined afterward.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

[UPDATE #2]: Sanders was finally back on the field for the first play of the Eagles third offensive drive.

[UPDATE]: The Chiefs had a quick drive down the field to tie things up, 7-7, but Sanders was back on the sideline with his helmet and ready to go ahead of the Eagles second offensive series. Kenny Gainwell got the first two snaps, though.

Phew.

After an extended stay in the blue medical tent on the sideline, Eagles running back Miles Sanders jogged into the locker room after Philly’s first offensive drive in the Super Bowl.

The running back had one carry on the opening drive, but ran right into a stop before bouncing outside and losing a yard. The ball popped out as Sanders was hit out of bounds, but thankfully didn’t result in a turnover.

That was the only touch for Sanders that drive, with the three other RB carries going to Boston Scott (2 carries for 7 yards) and Kenny Gainwell (1 carry for 3 yards and a TD that was called back after review).

The Eagles are going to have to rely on the run game during this game, so hopefully Sanders is able to return sooner rather than later — although, him jogging to the locker room has to be a little bit of a good sign.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation