Super Bowl Inactives: Britain Covey is active, Arryn Siposs is back

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The following Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Greg Ward, Brett Kern, Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Kyron Johnson, Josiah Scott, and Anthony Harris.

Ward was temporarily elevated from the practice squad with Britain Covey ruled questionable to play. That seems to have been a precaution, however, since Ward is out and Covey is in as the punt returner.

Kern is out, as expected, with Arryn Siposs back in the fold as the Eagles’ punter.

Book, Sermon, Johnson, Scott, and Harris are all healthy scratches. No surprise there.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

P Brett Kern - Backup punter.

WR Greg Ward - Backup punt returner.

QB Ian Book - Third quarterback.

RB Trey Sermon - Fourth running back.

LB Kyron Johnson - Third SAM linebacker.

CB Josiah Scott - Sixth cornerback.

S Anthony Harris - Fifth safety.

Kansas City Chiefs Inactive List

No huge surprises for the Chiefs. Their 53-man roster is healthy.

It’s worth noting that Clyde Edwards-Helaire is inactive after the Chiefs activated him from injured reserve earlier this week.

QB Shane Buechele

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

DE Joshua Kaindoh

C Austin Reiter

T Darian Kinnard

TE Blake Bell

DE Malik Herring