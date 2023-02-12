 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles’ Shane Steichen top target for Colts’ head coaching job, per report

Eagles’ QB coach Brian Johnson expected to fill the OC spot left by Steichen.

By Alexis Chassen
NFL: JAN 21 NFC Divisional Playoffs - Giants at Eagles Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the head coaching cycle has nearly wrapped up, there was sliver of hope that Eagles OC Shane Steichen and DC Jonathan Gannon would be back in Philly in 2023. However, rumors started to swirl hours before the Super Bowl that it’s actually more likely that both are on the way out. Steichen was then further tied to the Colts head coaching position, according to ESPN.

Adam Schefter reported that the team started telling some candidates that they were going in another direction on Friday, and made even more calls on Sunday. Nothing is official until Steichen and Indianapolis can agree to terms, but the Colts are reportedly looking to get a deal done next week.

With Steichen moving on, Schefter also reports that Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson is expected to become Philly’s new offensive coordinator. This would be a great move by the team, keeping an up-and-coming coach on the roster, and more importantly, keeping someone Jalen Hurts has a close connection with.

Gannon is reportedly who the Cardinals are waiting to talk to after the Super Bowl, so it’s possibly the Eagles do end up losing both their OC and DC after the game.

