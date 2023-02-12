 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

20 Eagles over/unders for Super Bowl 2023

Join the fun by voting in our polls!

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

As we’re left waiting to pass the time until Super Bowl LVII kicks off, Jimmy Kempski and I thought it would be fun to preview the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup with a game of over/unders. And so that’s exactly what we did for a recent BGN Radio podcast episode.

We previously went through this activity to preview the Eagles’ 2022 season. Here are the final standings with one result pending:

BLG: 22-5
Jimmy: 15-12
Community: 18-9

Let’s see if you can beat me this time by voting below. (Note: Polls may not show up in Google AMP view so try switching that off for this article.)

POLLS

Here we go.

1 - JALEN HURTS RUSHING YARDS: 63.5

Note: Steve Young owns the Super Bowl record with 64.

BLG: O, JIMMY: U

Poll

Jalen Hurts rushing yards: 63.5

view results
  • 0%
    Over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Under
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

2 - EAGLES RUSHING YARDS TOTAL: 139.5

BLG: O, JIMMY: O

Poll

Eagles rushing yards total: 153.9

view results
  • 0%
    Over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Under
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

3 - A.J. BROWN RECEIVING YARDS: 121.5

Note: Terrell Owens owns the Eagles’ single-game record for most Super Bowl receiving yards with 122.

BLG: O, Jimmy: U

Poll

A.J. Brown receiving yards: 121.5

view results
  • 0%
    Over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Under
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

4 - MORE RECEIVING YARDS: A.J. BROWN OR DEVONTA SMITH?

Note: This is one of multiple that are not actually an over/under but who cares you get the point.

BLG: A.J. Brown, Jimmy: A.J. Brown

Poll

More receiving yards: A.J. Brown or DeVonta?

view results
  • 0%
    A.J. Brown
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    DeVonta Smith
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

5 - EAGLES/CHIEFS COMBINED NON-QB PASS ATTEMPTS: 1.5

BLG: U, JIMMY: U

Poll

Eagles/Chiefs combined non-QB pass attempts: 1.5

view results
  • 0%
    Over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Under
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

6 - NICK SIRIANNI FOURTH DOWN ATTEMPTS: 1.5

BLG: O, JIMMY: O

Poll

Nick Sirianni fourth down attempts: 1.5

view results
  • 0%
    Over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Under
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

7 - ANDY REID TIMEOUTS OUTSIDE OF OBVIOUS STOP THE CLOCK SITUATIONS: 0.5

Note: So, basically, will Big Red needlessly waste at least one timeout or nah?

BLG: U, JIMMY: O

Poll

Andy Reid timeouts outside of obvious stop the clock situations: 0.5

view results
  • 0%
    Over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Under
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

8 - JALEN HURTS COMPLETIONS OF 20+ YARDS: 3.5

BLG: U, JIMMY: U

Poll

Jalen Hurts completions of 20+ yards: 3.5

view results
  • 0%
    Over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Under
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

9 - BRANDON GRAHAM FORCED FUMBLES: 0.5

BLG: O, JIMMY: U

Poll

Brandon Graham forced fumbles: 0.5

view results
  • 0%
    Over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Under
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

10 - MORE TOTAL TOUCHES: MILES SANDERS OR KENNETH GAINWELL AND BOSTON SCOTT COMBINED?

BLG: Sanders, Jimmy: Sanders

Poll

More total touches: Miles Sanders touches or Kenneth Gainwell + Boston Scott combined?

view results
  • 0%
    Miles Sanders
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    KG + BS combo
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

11 - PATRICK MAHOMES INTERCEPTIONS: 0.5

Note: If you’re going to say over, give us a bonus prediction by telling us who will be the one(s) to pick him off. We gave our guesses on the pod.

BLG: O, JIMMY: O

Poll

Patrick Mahomes interceptions: 0.5

view results
  • 0%
    Over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Under
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

12 - MORE SACKS: HAASON REDDICK OR CHRIS JONES?

BLG: Reddick, JIMMY: Reddick

Poll

More sacks or Haason Reddick or Chris Jones?

view results
  • 0%
    Haason Reddick
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Chris Jones
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

13 - EAGLES TOUCHDOWNS SCORED BY PLAYERS WITH ZERO TOUCHDOWNS SO FAR THIS SEASON: 0.5

BLG: O, JIMMY: U

Poll

Eagles TD scored by player with 0 TDs so far this entire season: 0.5

view results
  • 0%
    Over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Under
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

14 - MISSED KICKS: 0.5

Note: Extra point attempts or field goals.

BLG: U, JIMMY: O

Poll

Missed kicks: 0.5

view results
  • 0%
    Over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Under
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

15 - TOUCHDOWNS SCORED BY PLAYER WITH THE LAST NAME “KELCE”: 1.5

BLG: O, JIMMY: U

Poll

Touchdowns scored by player with the last name "Kelce": 1.5

view results
  • 0%
    Over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Under
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

16 - ARRYN SIPOSS PUNTS: 0.5

Note: The Eagles only punted once in their last Super Bowl. Their opponent didn’t punt at all.

BLG: O, JIMMY: O

Poll

Arryn Siposs punts: 0.5

view results
  • 0%
    Over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Under
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

17 - POINTS SCORED BY NOT A TOUCHDOWN, FIELD GOAL, OR EXTRA POINT KICK: 2.5

Note: So, unconventional things like a two-point conversion or a safety.

BLG: O, JIMMY: U

Poll

Points scored by not a TD, FG, or XP kick: 2.5

view results
  • 0%
    Over
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Under
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

18 - WILL ANDY REID OR NICK SIRIANNI BE ASKED THE NAME OF A PLAY CALL AFTER THE GAME?

Note: This one is void if Jimmy asks the question or gets someone to ask on his behalf.

BLG: No, JIMMY: Yes

Poll

Will Andy Reid or Nick Sirianni be asked the name of a play call after the game?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

19 - SUPER BOWL MVP: QB OR NON-QB?

BLG: QB, JIMMY: QB

Poll

Super Bowl MVP: QB or non-QB?

view results
  • 0%
    QB
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Non-QB
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

20 - WHO WILL THE QB BE ON THE EAGLES’ FINAL OFFENSIVE SNAP: JALEN HURTS or NOT JALEN HURTS?

Note: Gardner Minshew came in to kneel the clock out in the first two playoff games.

BLG: Not Jalen Hurts, JIMMY: Hurts

Poll

Who will the QB be on the Eagles’ final offensive snap?

view results
  • 0%
    Jalen Hurts
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Not Jalen Hurts
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

