20 Eagles over/unders for Super Bowl 2023

As we’re left waiting to pass the time until Super Bowl LVII kicks off, Jimmy Kempski and I thought it would be fun to preview the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup with a game of over/unders. And so that’s exactly what we did for a recent BGN Radio podcast episode.
We previously went through this activity to preview the Eagles’ 2022 season. Here are the final standings with one result pending:
BLG: 22-5
Jimmy: 15-12
Community: 18-9
Let’s see if you can beat me this time by voting below. (Note: Polls may not show up in Google AMP view so try switching that off for this article.)
POLLS
Here we go.
1 - JALEN HURTS RUSHING YARDS: 63.5
Note: Steve Young owns the Super Bowl record with 64.
BLG: O, JIMMY: U
Poll
Jalen Hurts rushing yards: 63.5
2 - EAGLES RUSHING YARDS TOTAL: 139.5
BLG: O, JIMMY: O
Poll
Eagles rushing yards total: 153.9
3 - A.J. BROWN RECEIVING YARDS: 121.5
Note: Terrell Owens owns the Eagles’ single-game record for most Super Bowl receiving yards with 122.
BLG: O, Jimmy: U
Poll
A.J. Brown receiving yards: 121.5
4 - MORE RECEIVING YARDS: A.J. BROWN OR DEVONTA SMITH?
Note: This is one of multiple that are not actually an over/under but who cares you get the point.
BLG: A.J. Brown, Jimmy: A.J. Brown
Poll
More receiving yards: A.J. Brown or DeVonta?
-
0%
A.J. Brown
-
0%
DeVonta Smith
5 - EAGLES/CHIEFS COMBINED NON-QB PASS ATTEMPTS: 1.5
BLG: U, JIMMY: U
Poll
Eagles/Chiefs combined non-QB pass attempts: 1.5
6 - NICK SIRIANNI FOURTH DOWN ATTEMPTS: 1.5
BLG: O, JIMMY: O
Poll
Nick Sirianni fourth down attempts: 1.5
7 - ANDY REID TIMEOUTS OUTSIDE OF OBVIOUS STOP THE CLOCK SITUATIONS: 0.5
Note: So, basically, will Big Red needlessly waste at least one timeout or nah?
BLG: U, JIMMY: O
Poll
Andy Reid timeouts outside of obvious stop the clock situations: 0.5
8 - JALEN HURTS COMPLETIONS OF 20+ YARDS: 3.5
BLG: U, JIMMY: U
Poll
Jalen Hurts completions of 20+ yards: 3.5
9 - BRANDON GRAHAM FORCED FUMBLES: 0.5
BLG: O, JIMMY: U
Poll
Brandon Graham forced fumbles: 0.5
10 - MORE TOTAL TOUCHES: MILES SANDERS OR KENNETH GAINWELL AND BOSTON SCOTT COMBINED?
BLG: Sanders, Jimmy: Sanders
Poll
More total touches: Miles Sanders touches or Kenneth Gainwell + Boston Scott combined?
-
0%
Miles Sanders
-
0%
KG + BS combo
11 - PATRICK MAHOMES INTERCEPTIONS: 0.5
Note: If you’re going to say over, give us a bonus prediction by telling us who will be the one(s) to pick him off. We gave our guesses on the pod.
BLG: O, JIMMY: O
Poll
Patrick Mahomes interceptions: 0.5
12 - MORE SACKS: HAASON REDDICK OR CHRIS JONES?
BLG: Reddick, JIMMY: Reddick
Poll
More sacks or Haason Reddick or Chris Jones?
-
0%
Haason Reddick
-
0%
Chris Jones
13 - EAGLES TOUCHDOWNS SCORED BY PLAYERS WITH ZERO TOUCHDOWNS SO FAR THIS SEASON: 0.5
BLG: O, JIMMY: U
Poll
Eagles TD scored by player with 0 TDs so far this entire season: 0.5
14 - MISSED KICKS: 0.5
Note: Extra point attempts or field goals.
BLG: U, JIMMY: O
Poll
Missed kicks: 0.5
15 - TOUCHDOWNS SCORED BY PLAYER WITH THE LAST NAME “KELCE”: 1.5
BLG: O, JIMMY: U
Poll
Touchdowns scored by player with the last name "Kelce": 1.5
16 - ARRYN SIPOSS PUNTS: 0.5
Note: The Eagles only punted once in their last Super Bowl. Their opponent didn’t punt at all.
BLG: O, JIMMY: O
Poll
Arryn Siposs punts: 0.5
17 - POINTS SCORED BY NOT A TOUCHDOWN, FIELD GOAL, OR EXTRA POINT KICK: 2.5
Note: So, unconventional things like a two-point conversion or a safety.
BLG: O, JIMMY: U
Poll
Points scored by not a TD, FG, or XP kick: 2.5
18 - WILL ANDY REID OR NICK SIRIANNI BE ASKED THE NAME OF A PLAY CALL AFTER THE GAME?
Note: This one is void if Jimmy asks the question or gets someone to ask on his behalf.
BLG: No, JIMMY: Yes
Poll
Will Andy Reid or Nick Sirianni be asked the name of a play call after the game?
-
0%
Yes
-
0%
No
19 - SUPER BOWL MVP: QB OR NON-QB?
BLG: QB, JIMMY: QB
Poll
Super Bowl MVP: QB or non-QB?
-
0%
QB
-
0%
Non-QB
20 - WHO WILL THE QB BE ON THE EAGLES’ FINAL OFFENSIVE SNAP: JALEN HURTS or NOT JALEN HURTS?
Note: Gardner Minshew came in to kneel the clock out in the first two playoff games.
BLG: Not Jalen Hurts, JIMMY: Hurts
Poll
Who will the QB be on the Eagles’ final offensive snap?
-
0%
Jalen Hurts
-
0%
Not Jalen Hurts
