Super Bowl: Eagles vs. Chiefs game preview, predictions, and pick against the spread

Are you feeling nervous?

It’s only natural.

Today is what this is all about.

All the time, money, and energy that we invest in this team.

The Philadelphia Eagles.

The ultimate validation is on the line for them.

For us.

The Super Bowl.

It never felt like a sure thing that they would ever win one.

And now they have the chance to win a second Vince Lombardi Trophy?

Not so easy to believe.

I can’t speak for others but winning this one means more to me.

I was very fortunate to be able to watch Super Bowl LII in person at U.S. Bank Stadium.

I’ll never forget watching the confetti fall on the field while in disbelief.

But this time I’ll be in Philly.

It’s the chance to realize a life-long dream.

A bucket list item.

Celebrating on Broad Street with the best people in the best city in the entire world.

I truly believe the Birds will get it done.

If anything is to be learned from their last championship win, it’s not about the opponent.

The Kansas City Chiefs are excellent.

Patrick Mahomes in an all-time great.

The same could be said for the New England Patriots and Tom Brady.

The question was not: ‘How do we beat them?’

Rather, it was ‘How do they stop us?’

This Eagles team is fantastic.

They are worth believing in.

They are dominant in the trenches.

They have a head coach who gives them an edge.

They have a quarterback who lost just one of his 17 starts this season.

And it happened in fluky fashion.

Do not mistake my confidence for arrogance.

I have a hard time getting on board with those who think this game is going to be a blowout.

Such a scenario is very unlikely when Mahomes plays.

This one is going to come down to the wire.

And it’ll be the Birds who emerge victorious.

You know it to be true.

Feel confident, not nervous.

This team has earned your belief.

Leave your own score predictions in the comments.