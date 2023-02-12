NFL rumors: Eagles could still lose both coordinators?

The Philadelphia Eagles still might be in jeopardy of losing not one but two coordinators to head coaching jobs.

With two openings remaining, the latest buzz from veteran NFL reporter Mike Silver indicates that the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals could be targeting Nick Sirianni’s top assistants.

In the coaching-candidate community there's some talk about the Colts waiting on Eagles OC Shane Steichen and the Cardinals waiting on Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon... We should get some clarity Monday or Tuesday. @BallySports — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 11, 2023

Steichen has interviewed twice with Indy thus far so the Colts definitely seem interested in him.

The Cardinals were previously rumored to be interested in Gannon but they have not yet been able to interview him. It seems like they could be looking to put in a request after the Super Bowl.

Arizona was previously said to be down to three finalists ... and Gannon was not among them. Gannon also said he’s going to stay in Philly after the NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles employ some highly valued in-house replacement candidates should they lose Steichen and/or Gannon. Quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson has a likely path to being promoted to offensive coordinator while defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson is Gannon’s likely replacement. Of course, the Eagles risk losing these key assistants should they retain their coordinators.

The Eagles know a thing or two about losing assistants after a Super Bowl appearance. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich left to take Indy’s head coaching job after Josh McDaniels unexpectedly backed out in 2018. The Eagles also lost quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo to the Minnesota Vikings.

The threat of losing assistants is all the more reason for the Birds to capitalize on this chance to win another championship title. The coaching staff and roster have the potential to look a lot different next season.