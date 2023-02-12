Eagles vs. Chiefs: How to watch Super Bowl LVII, game time, streaming, and more

WE MADE IT! IT’S HERE!

The “home team” Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday evening.

There are so many storylines coming into this game, from Andy Reid facing off against his former team, which includes several guys he helped draft, to Jason and Travis Kelce being the first brothers to compete against each other in the Super Bowl. But none of that really matters after kick-off, and it all comes down to the two teams on the field playing their games.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts might have a slightly larger chip on his shoulder after being snubbed for MVP. The award instead went to Patrick Mahomes, who is certainly deserving, but Hurts received just ONE vote for MVP. ONE. How is that even possible given all he’s done this season, and how evident his absence was the last few weeks of the season.

Still, head coach Nick Sirianni, Hurts, and the rest of the team have stayed committed to the company line — they are only focused on taking things one day a time, avoiding distractions as best they can, and leaning on the motivation that comes from loving each other and wanting to play their best for one another. We’ll see how that plays on Sunday, but it all sounds good.

Jason and Travis Kelce said on their New Heights Show this week that they are trying to keep things as normal as possible, but admitted that might be tough with both taking the field for the coin toss. It’ll be a very cool moment for the family right before they separate and spend the next 60 minutes hoping to see the other lose.

Despite all the noise and opinions that have floated around in the two weeks leading up to the game, it will all come down to the Eagles executing consistently at a high level — something they’ve certainly been able to do up until this point in the season. If there’s a time for them to have their most complete game, though, it’s now.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX | FOX Deportes

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Referee: Carl Cheffers (The Eagles are 8-8 in the 16 games as side judge and referee.)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | SIRIUS: 82 (KC), 83 (PHI), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (KC), 225 (PHI)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

The Eagles are very slight favorites as the home team, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas City Chiefs: +1.5 (+105)

Philadelphia Eagles: -1.5 (-125)

Over/under: 51

History Lesson

These two teams might have a lot of familiarity between former coaches and even siblings, but they’ve only played each other nine times over the years, with the Chiefs leading the all-time series, 5-4. Kansas City has won the past three games, including the last time they faced off back in 2021 in Philadelphia, when the Chiefs left with a 42-30 victory. This will be the first time these teams have met in the postseason.

Social Media Information

