Finally! The moment we’ve all been waiting for, is finally here!

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in what will be the culmination of one of the organizations best seasons in team history. It all led to this.

No one expected this to be the case for the Eagles at the start of the season, but with Howie Roseman’s super impactful offseason, bringing in guys like A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick and James Bradberry, the team that was expected to win 9 games, ended up 14-3, and set numerous franchise and league records along the way.

Head coach Nick Sirianni has emphasized connection since he came to Philly, and the product of that priority is what we’re all seeing. But, connecting wasn’t just for the players and coaches, intentional or not, the city and fans are on that journey now, too.

I love this team. I love their energy. I can feel it in my soul. We are one. We are here. It’s a Philly thing. Now, let’s go win it all!

Hang out here for updates and to chat, celebrate, vent, and argue in the comments!

TWITTER UPDATES