Eagles announce 3 roster moves ahead of Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced three roster moves ahead of their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. An overview:

P Arryn Siposs was activated to the roster from injured reserve.

WR/PR Greg Ward and S Anthony Harris were temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

ARRYN SIPOSS

This development was not unexpected since the Eagles opened a practice window for Siposs last week.

Siposs has been out since suffering an ankle injury during Philly’s December 11 win over the New York Giants. Brett Kern has been filling in for him over the past two months ... but not very effectively. The veteran punter has struggled:

Kern’s numbers have not improved in the playoffs. He is PFF’s third-worst graded postseason punter out of 14 players. He ranks 11th in net average at 39.3 and dead last in average hangtime at 3.72 seconds.

Siposs was not having an amazing year prior to getting hurt. He finished the regular season ranked 33rd out of 36 punts graded by PFF. Siposs 27th out of 36 in net average at 40.6 and 26th in average hangtime at 4.23 seconds.

Though he doesn’t figure to be a massive upgrade on Kern, even a marginal boost is better than none at all.

Note that the Eagles did not have to cut Kern to free up a roster spot for Siposs since they had an opening after Josh Sills was placed on the Commissioner Exempt List.

GREG WARD

We mentioned the possibility of Ward getting bumped up when Britain Covey unexpectedly appeared on the injury report this week with a hamstring issue. Covey was officially ruled questionable to play after being limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Ward’s elevation could mean that Covey is not trending towards suiting up. It’s also possible that Ward was bumped up as a precaution and the Eagles will give Covey a chance to prove he’s healthy enough to go in warmups. We’ll see on that front when inactives are announced at 5:00 PM Eastern on Sunday.

If Covey can’t go, Ward is a perfectly cromulent punt return option. He’s not a dynamic threat as much as he can follow in the footsteps of Reno Mahe and manage to field fair catches. Having Ward active also gives the Eagles an emergency quarterback option behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew.

ANTHONY HARRIS

The Eagles previously elevated Harris for the Divisional Round and the NFC Championship Game only to keep him inactive as a healthy scratch.

What’s the point that? The team is doing Harris a solid by getting him a game check.