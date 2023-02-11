Eagles-Chiefs Final Super Bowl Injury Report: Only one player is questionable

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report of the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles only listed one player with a game status; Britain Covey is questionable to play.

Covey unexpectedly popped up on Thursday’s injury report with a hamstring issue. He was limited in practice for the second straight day.

If the Eagles are worried about Covey’s availability, they could look to temporarily elevate Greg Ward from the practice squad for this game prior to Saturday at 4:00 PM Eastern. And/or they could opt to get DeVonta Smith more involved on punt returns.

Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, Avonte Maddox, Robert Quinn, and Cam Jurgens were all full participants on Friday. They are all set to play despite being listed on the injury report this week. And so the Eagles are set to have all 22 starters available to them in the Super Bowl. Pretty nice to be so healthy.

The Eagles have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Saturday to activate Arryn Siposs from injured reserve. They do not need to clear a roster spot for him since they have one open after the NFL placed Josh Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

QUESTIONABLE

WR Britain Covey (hamstring)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

DE Derek Barnett

LB Shaun Bradley

TE Tyree Jackson

P Arryn Siposs (designated to return)

DE Janarius Robinson

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

Barnett is out for the year due to the nature of his ACL injury. Bradley is out for the year since players need to miss four games before they come back from IR and he was placed on the list with four games left to play. Ditto for Robinson. Jackson was eligible to be activated but the team doesn’t need a fourth tight end. Siposs is likely to be activated and he figures to replace Brett Kern as the team’s punter. Tuipulotu is out for the year due to the nature of his knee injury.

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

T/G Brett Toth

The Eagles activated Toth’s 21-day practice window in early January but it closed without them activating him. They didn’t need the extra offensive line depth. So, he had to miss the entire season save for participating in a handful of practices.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The Chiefs did not list any players with a game status. Their roster is healthy.

Kadarius Toney was full go on Thursday and Friday after being limited on Wednesday.

Starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was upgraded to full go on Friday after unexpectedly being limited in Thursday’s practice due to a knee issue.

The Chiefs notably put starting receiver/returner Mecole Hardman on injured reserve earlier this week.

...

RESERVE/INJURED

WR Mecole Hardman

WR Justyn Ross

DT Tershawn Wharton