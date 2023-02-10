Eagles, Chiefs make new additions to their Super Bowl injury reports

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report of the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thursday marked the Eagles’ first real practice with Wednesday being a walkthrough.

Four players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION for more than just rest reasons: Britain Covey, Avonte Maddox, Lane Johnson, and Cam Jurgens.

Covey is a new addition to the report with a hamstring issue. He seemingly tweaked something in practice. It’s currently unclear if it’s serious enough to hold him out. Might just have to be something he plays through as the primary punt returner. The Eagles could always opt to elevate Greg Ward from the practice squad for the Super Bowl if they feel like they need more PR depth.

Maddox, Johnson, and Jurgens are all on track to play. The Eagles are being cautious with them to get them to Sunday.

James Bradberry, A.J. Brown, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay, and Josh Sweat normally get some rest on the Eagles’ first real practice of the week. Nothing out of the ordinary for them.

Robert Quinn was listed under full participation for the second day in a row.

The veteran is set to suit up. Will he be able to log his first Eagles sack in this game?

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB James Bradberry (rest)

WR A.J. Brown (rest)

WR Britain Covey (hamstring)

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

OG Landon Dickerson (elbow, rest)

DE Brandon Graham (rest)

OT Lane Johnson (groin, rest)

C Cam Jurgens (hip, rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

CB Avonte Maddox (toe, rest)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

DE Josh Sweat (rest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DE Robert Quinn (foot)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

Two changes to the Chiefs’ Wednesday injury report:

1) Starting receiver/punt returner Kadarius Toney was upgraded from limited to full. He will be playing, as expected.

2) Starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was unexpectedly added to the report with a knee issue. Sneed, who missed all of last week with a concussion, is still expected to be able to play. That being said, not the most optimal development for the Chiefs to see him get listed here ahead of defending A.J. Brown and/or DeVonta Smith.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Willie Gay (shoulder)

QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle)

RB Jerick McKinnon (ankles)

RB Isiah Pacheco (wrist)

OG Trey Smith (ankle)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring)