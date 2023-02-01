Super Bowl news: Eagles, Chiefs issue first estimated injury reports

Neither the Philadelphia Eagles nor the Kansas City Chiefs actually practiced on Wednesday but the teams were required to issue estimated injury reports as part of the lead up to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles listed five players under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, Avonte Maddox, Robert Quinn, and Cam Jurgens.

All five players had “rest” designations attached to their injuries, which indicates the team is taking a cautious approach with them.

Dickerson is said to have suffered a hyperextension of his right elbow during the Eagles’ NFC Championship Game victory. The starting left guard is reportedly expected to play on February 12.

Johnson will have surgery on his groin after the season. For now, he’s being managed in order to be able to play through the pain.

Maddox saw limited playing time in his first game back from a toe injury. The Eagles will be careful with him to prevent any setbacks.

Quinn has been dealing with various issues. The veteran pass rusher should be ready for the big game.

Jurgens is an unexpected addition to the report. He must’ve gotten banged up during very limited playing time.

In non-injury roster news, the NFL placed Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills (normally a healthy scratch) on the Commissioner Exemption List after he was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OG Landon Dickerson (elbow, rest)

OT Lane Johnson (groin, rest)

C Cam Jurgens (hip, rest)

CB Avonte Maddox (toe, rest)

DE Robert Quinn (foot, rest)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

Andy Reid’s current team is a bit more banged up than his old team ... but there’s still plenty of time for the Chiefs to get healthier before kickoff.

The four names to really monitor leading up to the Super Bowl: starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, and Kadarius Toney. Everyone from that quartet was listed under DNP.

Sneed is a recovering from a concussion that limited him to just four snaps played in the AFC Championship Game. He’s logged three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and a 84.2 passer rating when targeted this season. The Chiefs would certainly like to have him in the lineup going up against the likes of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

JuJu ranks second on the Chiefs in receiving with 933 yards. He got hurt in the AFCCG and was limited to just one catch for seven yards.

Toney ranks third on the Chiefs in playoff targets and has handled punt return duty since joining KC’s roster. He also got banged up in the AFCCG.

Hardman’s appearance in the NFCCG was his first since getting hurt in Week 9. He left the game early due to suffering a pelvis injury.

Starting right guard Trey Smith and starting linebacker Willie Gay was both listed as limited. They should be ready for the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes was able to play through pain in his ankle in the AFCCG. He’ll be able to do so again in the Super Bowl.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring)

CB L’Jarius Sneed (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OG Trey Smith (ankle)

LB Willie Gay (shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle)

RB Jerick McKinnon (ankles)

RB Isiah Pacheco (wrist)

WR Justin Watson (illness)