NFL coaching news that impacts the Eagles

The latest news regarding the NFL’s coaching carousel has some impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s take a closer look.

JONATHAN GANNON STAYING?

Follow the win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator said: “Philly is keeping me. Good, bad, or indifferent, I’m staying here.”

Though that sounds pretty definitive, one could wonder if Gannon got caught up in the emotion of advancing to the Super Bowl and spoke prematurely.

As it turns out, it’s looking likely that Gannon will indeed return for a third season on Nick Sirianni’s staff.

Gannon interviewed for the Houston Texans job that instead went to former Eagles linebacker DeMeco Ryans. So, he won’t be ending up there.

He was also ruled out of taking over the Denver Broncos’ vacancy. They traded for Sean Payton.

The Arizona Cardinals were recently said to be interested in Gannon. But they didn’t interview him during the Eagles’ first-round playoff bye, which means they can’t speak to him for a first time until after the Super Bowl is over. The Cards might not want to wait that long to hire their new HC.

The Eagles will be happy to have Gannon back given the success his unit experienced this season.

THE LATEST ON SHANE STEICHEN

Like Gannon, Steichen also interviewed for the Texans job that Ryans got. He’s been ruled out there.

He’s also been ruled out of the Carolina Panthers opening that instead went to Frank Reich.

Steichen is still a candidate to replace Reich, however, as the Indianapolis Colts’ new head coach. Indy’s brass is reportedly set to travel to Philly this week to meet with the Eagles’ offensive coordinator.

If Steichen leaves, Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson is a prime candidate to be promoted to OC.

DUUUUUUUUUUUUUCE

Reich is reportedly hiring former long-time Eagles assistant and player Duce Staley, who left Philly after Doug Pederson got fired to be the Detroit Lions’ assistant head coach/running backs coach.

Staley’s new title is not yet clear but reports indicate he might be in play to be the Panthers’ offensive coordinator.

There’s also buzz that the Panthers are interviewing former Eagles consultant Jim Bob Cooter for their OC Job.

Who the Panthers hire for OC is worth monitoring because there’s talk about Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo potentially being in the mix for that job.