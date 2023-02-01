Eli Manning received an, uh, “educational” welcome in his return to Philadelphia

The NFL Playoffs always bring out the glitterati of the football world and Philadelphia’s Divisional Round game with the New York Giants was no different. Even though the game was in Philly at Lincoln Financial Field, legendary Giants QB Eli Manning was in attendance with his 11-year old daughter.

After he retired in 2019, Manning said that he was never going to set foot in Philadelphia again but here we are, a mere four years later, and Eli was back in the City of Brotherly Love. While the game definitely didn’t go the way Manning was hoping, there were other, more pressing matters, that the co-host of the Manningcast had to deal with.

Joining Big Blue View Radio on Monday, Manning recounted to the hosts of SB Nation’s Giants podcast how he, and his daughter, were received by the Eagles faithful:

“I had a special greeting. I wouldn’t say it was warm, but I think it was a fun-loving situation. I did bring my 11-year-old daughter with me. She definitely saw some gestures, learned a few new vocabulary words. We had to talk about whatever you see and hear in Philadelphia stays in Philadelphia, you can’t bring that back to school, don’t bring that back to mom. We don’t need you getting expelled.”

Notoriously rowdy Eagles fans taunting a former rival player during a playoff game is nothing new, but it is exciting that Manning’s daughter was able to learn so many new words and phrases outside of the classroom. Manning is an easy-going dude so it’s nice to see that he took it all in stride and it must not have been TOO rough since he was joking about a week later.