Jason and Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna, talks who she is rooting for in the Super Bowl

Less than two weeks until the Super Bowl, a.k.a. the Kelce Bowl, and while we know that Donna Kelce, mom to two future Hall of Famers, will be wearing her custom Chiefs-Eagles jersey, she was on the Today show on Wednesday and talked about who she wants to win.

Donna joked that she’ll be rooting for the offense — whichever team has the ball.

“I think that Jason would say that I’m going to root for the baby of the family, which is Travis, and I keep trying to tell him, ‘No, you’ve given me grandchildren.’ So, we’ll leave it at that.”

Donna noted that with Jason and Travis both already having won a Super Bowl, she’s going to be able to enjoy this matchup a little bit more, but admitted it’ll be an emotional moment and there will probably be some tears.

“I’m a true fan of football. This is going to be so awesome. They’ve already got the first win under their belts, so this is gonna be just pure joy. We’re just going to really enjoy this, have a great time.”

She acknowledged though, that somebody is going to go home heartbroken, and won’t have those bragging rights at the holidays. As for what the mom will say to the brother who ends up on the losing side of things, she knows there’s nothing she’ll be able to say to make it better, so she’ll just give him a hug and tell him she loves him.

While Donna is the first mom to have two sons competing against each other in the Super Bowl, she noted that she’s likely just the first of many, with so many other talented brothers throughout the league.