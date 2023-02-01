Eagles’ Josh Sills indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio

On Wednesday morning, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden announced that Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted by a grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

Sills is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office, and has been summoned to appear in court on February 16 — four days after Super Bowl LVII.

The charges stem from December 2019, and according to the release:

“The indictment says, Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation.”

Sills is an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State, and while he’s on the Eagles’ active roster, he only saw four special teams snaps in one game played for the team, back in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.