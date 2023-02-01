Micah Parsons will be cheering for the Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday

Say what you will about Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons, and believe me I have, but he is a man who doesn’t care what the haters and losers think. After the Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl by drilling the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, Parsons — a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native — was singing the praises of Birds’ All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson.

Parsons has had the Eagles on his mind a lot this season and has had plenty to say about them too, with not all of it being complimentary, but he told Johnson “Love you big bro!” and to “go win a bowl for our division!”

Love you big bro! Keep going! Not many like you! Definitely not playing like you healthy or with a torn groin! Go win a bowl for our division! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 29, 2023

When you combine Parsons’ comments with the Empire State Building being lit up in green on Sunday night, it would appear that we are just waiting on Daniel Snyder’s Washington Commanders to build some sort of statue of Jalen Hurts, that will invariably collapse and injure someone, to complete the NFC East Circle of Support.

Everyone had an opinion on Parsons’ vocal support of a division rival winning the Super Bowl, most of which was negative, but he does not really care what anyone thinks, saying “I have no Shame! The league is a brotherhood ! I’ll never pray down on another man success nor be ashamed to say I’m happy for my brothers success!”

You people are sick! You will sit in your own misery because of lack of accomplishments than root for others!! I have no Shame! The league is a brotherhood ! I’ll never pray down on another man success nor be ashamed to say I’m happy for my brothers success! https://t.co/eMwd2UgpZg — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 1, 2023

As a long-time Hater of many, many things, I would find it difficult to cheer for the Cowboys even if they were playing against an invading army of space monsters for the fate of the planet, let alone in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. I find it gauche when Arkansas fans crow about the SEC winning national titles in football when they themselves haven’t won one since 1964 and I, as a Wisconsin alum, won’t cheer for other Big Ten teams in bowl games either, but Parsons is not confined by my narrow-mindedness apparently.

With Cowboys writers proclaiming the Eagles as the “modern standard” of success in the NFL are we entering a new, more convivial, era of NFC East football? If it results in Philadelphia’s rivals supporting them as they win Super Bowls I think I’m all for it.

