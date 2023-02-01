7 Eagles named to ESPN’s list of Top 50 free agents in 2023

This record-breaking and record-setting Eagles team is going to the Super Bowl, and while they still have a couple weeks before the big game, you can bet that Howie Roseman is already looking toward free agency. The 2023 Philadelphia Eagles team is one of the most talented group of players ever, and while in an ideal world, the team is able to retain everyone and do it all again next season, that likely won’t be the case.

ESPN released their list of Top 50 free agents heading into the 2023 offseason, and it should come as no surprise that the team that produced the most Pro Bowl players this season, also has the most coveted talent. The entire article is paywalled, but it’s totally worth it to see the full list of players, including who the Eagles might have a chance to acquire.

You don’t have to read far down the list to find the first Philly player, with Javon Hargrave — a super underappreciated part of the dominant Eagles pass rush — listed at No. 3.

No. 3 — DT Javon Hargrave

Matt Bowen explains:

“Hargrave’s 2022 tape has boosted his free agent profile. The veteran tackle had 11 sacks and 37 tackles this season. His 17.2% pass rush win rate when he was lined up on the interior ranked third in the NFL (behind Kansas City’s Chris Jones and Houston’s Maliek Collins). Slippery off the ball with an upfield burst, Hargrave can knife through protection to hit the quarterback or use his lower-body power to push the pocket. Hargrave had 23 sacks in three seasons with the Eagles. Plus, he has the ability to control a gap in the run front.”

No. 13 — CB James Bradberry

It’s easy to forget that Bradberry only signed a one-year deal with the Eagles heading into the 2022 season. The Eagles have Darius Slay under contract for one more season, and it’d be nice for them to find a way to bring Bradberry back for one of the best secondary duos in the game.

No. 14 — DB C.J Gardner-Johnson

CJGJ had a league-leading six interceptions before being sidelined with a lacerated kidney. He’s obviously a ball-hawk, and his ability to play both safety and nickel has already been utilized by the Eagles when he returned. Whether or not the team looks to keep him around a little bit longer might depend on some of the other factors on the back end.

No. 35 — OG Isaac Seumalo

Bowen writes that Seumalo is “a technically sound blocker,” which he is, but he’s also someone that Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson have called one of the smartest guys in the OL room and someone who is critically undervalued. Seumalo’s versatility along the line has saved the Eagles on more than one occasion, and over the past four years, has started in every game he’s played — which wasn’t many in 2020 and 2021 due to injuries.

No. 37 — LB T.J. Edwards

Roseman doesn’t exactly have a reputation for retaining or investing in the linebacker position, so it’ll be interesting to see what he decides to do with Edwards, who was a bit of an unsung hero this season, but did get some pretty big accolades toward the end of the year.

No. 39 — DE Brandon Graham

One of the longest tenured Eagles players is technically set to be a free agent, but you’d have to imagine that what happens in 2023 is going to be up to Graham. If BG wants to keep playing, it’s almost a guarantee the Eagles bring him back — not only is he a legend, but he’s coming off a career-best season at the age of 34. If BG ends up retiring, he already mentioned wanting to work for the Eagles staff, so it seems pretty locked up that the DE will either play or work in Philly next season.

No. 43 — RB Miles Sanders

Matt Bowen writes: