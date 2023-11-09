NFL Week 10 Game Picks

Week 10 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 9, John Stolnis is still in first place but the BGN Community gained ground on the top spot while moving into second place.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game ... there is none! The Birds are on the bye. Among other angles that will be covered in our weekly Eagles rooting guide, the team will be rooting for an incredibly improbable New York Giants upset win over the Dallas Cowboys.
BGN Community Week 9 record: 11-3
BGN Community overall record: 88-48
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
(If you can't see the polls, click here and try opening this article from the front page.)
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
32%
Panthers
-
67%
Bears
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
79%
Colts
-
20%
Patriots
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
9%
Packers
-
90%
Steelers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
47%
Saints
-
52%
Vikings
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
5%
Texans
-
94%
Bengals
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
13%
Browns
-
86%
Ravens
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
38%
Titans
-
61%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
31%
49ers
-
68%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
77%
Lions
-
22%
Chargers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
81%
Falcons
-
18%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
9%
Commanders
-
90%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
18%
Giants
-
81%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
50%
Jets
-
50%
Raiders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 10?
-
6%
Broncos
-
93%
Bills
