NFL Week 10 Game Picks

Week 10 picks for the 2023 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 9, John Stolnis is still in first place but the BGN Community gained ground on the top spot while moving into second place.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game ... there is none! The Birds are on the bye. Among other angles that will be covered in our weekly Eagles rooting guide, the team will be rooting for an incredibly improbable New York Giants upset win over the Dallas Cowboys.

BGN Community Week 9 record: 11-3

BGN Community overall record: 88-48

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Panthers

Bears vote view results 32% Panthers (73 votes)

67% Bears (155 votes) 228 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Colts

Patriots vote view results 79% Colts (178 votes)

20% Patriots (47 votes) 225 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Packers

Steelers vote view results 9% Packers (22 votes)

90% Steelers (202 votes) 224 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Saints

Vikings vote view results 47% Saints (108 votes)

52% Vikings (118 votes) 226 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Texans

Bengals vote view results 5% Texans (12 votes)

94% Bengals (205 votes) 217 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Browns

Ravens vote view results 13% Browns (32 votes)

86% Ravens (198 votes) 230 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Titans

Buccaneers vote view results 38% Titans (83 votes)

61% Buccaneers (135 votes) 218 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? 49ers

Jaguars vote view results 31% 49ers (70 votes)

68% Jaguars (151 votes) 221 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Lions

Chargers vote view results 77% Lions (168 votes)

22% Chargers (50 votes) 218 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Falcons

Cardinals vote view results 81% Falcons (172 votes)

18% Cardinals (40 votes) 212 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Commanders

Seahawks vote view results 9% Commanders (21 votes)

90% Seahawks (192 votes) 213 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Giants

Cowboys vote view results 18% Giants (41 votes)

81% Cowboys (175 votes) 216 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 10? Jets

Raiders vote view results 50% Jets (104 votes)

50% Raiders (104 votes) 208 votes total Vote Now