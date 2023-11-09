Eagles News: A.J. Brown, Offensive Player of the Year?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2023 NFL Midseason Awards Leaders - FTN Fantasy

Offensive Player of the Year. This is a three-horse race, both for your current leader and your end-of-season winner. And in the green and silver corner, you have A.J. Brown. Brown is the one guy ahead of Hill in DYAR (350), and he has a notable edge in DVOA, as well (34.4% to 28.5%). After a slow start to the season, Brown put up six games with at least 125 receiving yards; an arbitrary streak if we’ve ever heard one but certainly a fantastic string of performances. Brown has been the best receiver on short and intermediate passes this season, with 189 DYAR on passes less than 15 yards downfield. He’s also been the best receiver on the boundaries, with 275 DYAR on passes marked as either left or right, rather than up the middle. When Philadelphia’s offense was sputtering earlier this year, “throw the ball up and hope Brown comes down with it” proved to be a reliable, consistent strategy.

2023 NFL Midseason Report: All 32 NFL teams’ highest-graded players, biggest surprises and more - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles: Highest-graded player: WR A.J. Brown (91.8). The list of receivers better than Brown this season is short. He has the second-most receiving yards (1,005), the fourth-most touchdowns (6) and the third-most yards after the catch (322). Biggest surprise: S Reed Blankenship (84.5). Blankenship has stepped up as a starter this season for the Eagles. He leads all safeties in pass breakups (6) and has added two interceptions. He has earned the third-best coverage grade (87.5) at the position.

In Roob’s Eagles Stats: Another giant batch of Jalen Hurts stats you won’t believe - NBCSP

3. Even though his NFL-record streak of six consecutive games with 125 or more yards ended, A.J. Brown still set a franchise record with 897 yards over the last seven games. The previous record for most yards in a seven-game stretch was Brown’s 860 yards during his previous seven games. Before this recent stretch, the most yards by an Eagle over seven games was Harold Jackson’s 799 yards over the end of 1971 and the beginning of 1972. The most in one season was T.O.’s 763 the first seven weeks of 2005 (the only games he played in 2005). Brown did extend his streak of games with at least six receptions to seven. The previous Eagles record was five, shared by Irving Fryar in 1996 and Jordan Matthews over the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Brown is also the first Eagle to go over 1,000 yards – he’s at 1,005 – in just nine games. Mike Quick in 1983 and Pete Retzlaff in 1965 reached 1,000 yards in 11 games.

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and other Eagles players are on pace to break records this season - PhillyVoice

A.J. Brown has 1,005 receiving yards, which puts him on pace for 1,898 on the season. The Eagles’ single-season receiving yardage record is already held by Brown, who had 1,496 receiving yards in 2022. The NFL’s single-season receiving yards record is held by Calvin Johnson, who had 1,964 receiving yards in 2012. Brown has 67 receptions, which puts him on pace for 127 on the season. The Eagles’ single-season reception record is held by Zach Ertz, who had 116 receptions in 2018. If he stays on that pace, he’ll also crack the NFL all-time top 10 list.

Eagles vs. Cowboys: 15 winners, 9 losers, 6 IDKs - BGN

I have to admit ... I’ve been bothered by some of the negative sentiment I’ve witnessed after A GAME WHERE THE EAGLES BEAT THEIR TOP RIVAL TO MASSIVELY IMPROVE THEIR PLAYOFF OUTLOOK. I get it. The Eagles came entirely too close to blowing this game. They’ve played with fire all too often this season, making wins feel much more stressful than they’ve had to be. But, come on, they’re 8-1 entering the bye week. And I say that while trying to guard against being overly resulted-oriented. Sorry if this offends but I’m typically a Process > Results guy. Style points are absolutely relevant. You don’t want the Eagles to be in a similar boat to where the 2022 Minnesota Vikings were, where their win-loss record inaccurately indicated they were MUCH better than relevant underlying metrics like point differential and DVOA. Their poor standing in those categories made it wholly unsurprising when they lost a home playoff game to the New York Giants. To be clear, I’m not comparing the 2023 Eagles to the 2022 Vikings. The gap between Minny’s W-L record and the advanced metrics was much, much bigger than it is for Philly. It’s fair to argue the Eagles need to play better to reach the ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl. I’m not saying we can’t point out nits to pick. But there seems to be some who are guilty of taking the team’s current success for granted.

On the Shane Page #4: Offensive and defensive takeaways from Eagles Week 9 win over the Cowboys - BGN Radio

Shane Haff and Jonny Page share their offensive and defensive takeaways from the Eagles Week 9 win against the Cowboys.

All 32 NFL teams, ranked by their Super Bowl chances at midseason - SB Nation

2. Philadelphia Eagles. By any means necessary, the Eagles still have the best record in the NFL. Both lines can flip games, and until someone can match them physically, they’ll remain up here.

NFL quarterback questions: Concerns, injuries, standouts, more - ESPN

How concerned are the Eagles about Jalen Hurts’ injured left knee? There aren’t any alarm bells going off. Hurts reportedly has a bone bruise in that left knee. He has been fighting through pain the past few weeks and took a direct shot on his knee against the Cowboys, which clearly affected him. But Hurts hasn’t missed any practice or playing time, and he continues to operate at a high level even with his mobility at less than 100%. The hope is the bye week will help with the healing.

NFL Midseason Superlatives: Who Is the MVP? - The Ringer

Most Likely to Possess the Football for Long Enough to Go to the Store: The Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles lead the league in longest average drive time at 3:16, but even that seems low to me. My impression of an Eagles offensive drive is essentially the steady shove of a tectonic plate, finished off with Jason Kelce burying people.

Eagles predictions at NFL midseason: Jalen Hurts wins MVP, A.J. Brown breaks team records - The Athletic

Eagles surrender NFL’s most passing yards but finish as top-15 defense. Only three NFL defenses surrender more passing yards per game than Philadelphia. It will face some of the NFL’s most potent passers in its next three games. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs rank third in the league with 264.9 passing yards per game. Josh Allen and the Bills rank fifth. Brock Purdy and the 49ers rank eighth. Add the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, who threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns against the Eagles on Sunday, and it’s quite a foreboding foursome for an Eagles secondary that has fielded seven starting lineups in defensive coordinator Sean Desai’s ongoing search for consistency. The Eagles still haven’t found a stable replacement at the nickel spot for Avonte Maddox, who tore his pectoral against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. Ten other defensive backs have taken at least 11 snaps in the slot this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Sirianni and Desai have spoken confidently about Eli Ricks, an undrafted rookie recently thrust into the role, and third-round selection Sydney Brown, a safety who has played 66 snaps in the slot. “The good thing is in this first part of the season, a lot of our young guys have had to grow up and gain some experiences, and they’ve done a good job of embracing that. And our coaching staff has done a good job of getting them prepared to do that,” Desai said. “This league is about that — having experiences, going through some things. And whether it’s winning or losing, you have to go through those trials and tribulations to callous yourself a little bit and get better, and we’re doing that.”

Super Bowl LVIII midseason predictions: Eight NFL teams picked to lift Lombardi Trophy in Las Vegas - NFL.com

Tom Blair: Eagles over Dolphins. I could keep my preseason pick (Chiefs over 49ers), but there are enough questions about both squads for me to mix it up here. So now, I’ll say the Dolphins finally figure out a way to beat other playoff teams — until they lose their way against the Eagles again. Michael F. Florio: Eagles over Bengals. Changing up my pick from the eve of the season (Bills over 49ers). The Bengals are shaping up to be the threat everyone thought they would be before the slow start. They get by the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, but the Eagles’ defensive line turns out to be too much. Jalen Hurts and Co. win a close one, allowing Philly to finish the job after falling just short in last season’s Super Bowl.

Spadaro: Eagles Rookie Class has immediate, positive impact - PE.com

DT Jalen Carter, first-round draft pick. The ninth overall draft pick has been a key piece in the defensive tackle rotation, a contributor right off the bat. Carter has four quarterback sacks, more than two dozen quarterback pressures, and has been disruptive in all phases of the game. He has played in a rotation and on Sunday against Dallas logged 51 snaps and required the Cowboys to double-team him. Edge Nolan Smith, first-round draft pick. There aren’t a lot of reps to go around with Haason Reddick in front of him on the depth chart, but Smith is playing a handful of snaps each game and gaining the trust of the coaching staff more and more. He has a great first step, bends the edge, and plays relentless, physical football both on defense and on special teams. His continued improvement will be vital in the second half of the season.

The Dallas Cowboys need to get more out of their running game and from Tony Pollard - Blogging The Boys

A lot of time has passed since Mike McCarthy mentioned wanting to run the ball, comments that were twisted in many different ways, and it is hard to know what to think of the run game as a whole. Half a season in for the 2023 Dallas Cowboys and they are working very hard while accomplishing very little. Ezekiel Elliott is out, and with all due respect to him it does not seem like his presence would fix this issue, and Tony Pollard is in which is what a lot of people wanted to see in terms of where the lion’s share of the carries went. While the Cowboys are discovering more of a positive identity on offense as of late, there are places to highlight where improvements can be made (we did so earlier in the week with Brandin Cooks and his real lack of utilization). What’s more is that if this team is going to compete deep into January and beyond. they are going to have to be well-rounded which means they will have to develop some semblance of a run game.

Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks Wednesday Injury Report - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders returned to practice today after Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots. They are preparing for another road game this week against the Seattle Seahawks. Washington placed rookie OL Ricky Stromberg on injured reserve yesterday, and signed OL Julian Good-Jones from the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. He missed the Patriots game after suffering a knee injury vs the Eagles. He was on crutches, and his season could be over. Curtis Samuel had been dealing with a foot injury, then injured his toe two weeks ago. He also missed the game in New England, but he returned to the practice field this afternoon. Samuel did individual drills on a helmet-less day, and was listed as limited.

Film breakdown: Tommy DeVito’s play against the Raiders - Big Blue View

Brian Daboll announced Tommy DeVito as the starter of the New York Giants in their Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys. DeVito is a rookie undrafted free agent out of Illinois, and previously Syracuse, who saw action in the last two games against the Jets and Raiders. The former Don Bosco Prep quarterback has completed 17 of 27 passes (63%) for 174 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. DeVito was sacked eight times in 41 dropbacks. He finished his first action in the regular season with negative passing yards against the Jets. DeVito was more respectable against the Raiders when he replaced Daniel Jones after the starting quarterback tore his ACL. This will be DeVito’s first-week receiving first-team reps in practice; Tyrod Taylor started against the Jets and Jones against the Raiders, so the young rookie from Livingston, N.J. will have a game plan specifically tailored to his skill set.

10 questions that the Rams must answer after the bye week - Turf Show Times

The Rams need to commit to one or the other. Bringing in Carson Wentz made sense a month ago and he likely gives them a good chance to win last week. It doesn’t make a lot of sense now after starting Brett Rypien in a winnable game that the Rams ended up losing. It’s important for the front office to be realistic about what this team is. This isn’t to say that good talent can’t be found in the middle of the first-round, but with the amount of blue-chip talent inside the top-10 of this year’s draft, it will be crucial for the Rams to be in that area if they miss out on the playoffs, and to be honest, they haven’t shown that this is a playoff caliber team.

Are the Rams thinking short-term or long-term with Carson Wentz? - PFT

At a time when quarterbacks like Dresser Winn (or is it Winn Dresser?) and Tanner Morgan (or is it Morgan Tanner?) have found employment, it was just a matter of time before Wentz’s phone rang. Now that it has, it’s proper to wonder whether Wentz is only an emergency option aimed at getting the Rams through the 2023 season, or whether the Rams are thinking about the possibility of making him the starter for 2024.

Taking the Points #10: Good thing you can win money on TNF - The SB Nation NFL Show

Chris Dunnells (Canal Street Chronicles), JSpence the King (Buffalo Rumblings), and producer Rob “Stats” Guerrera break down this week’s TNF game from a betting perspective. Each week, you’ll get spread advice, same-game parlays, our Thor of the Week Award, fantasy advice, and more! Each and every episode is brought to you by DraftKings. DraftKings Sportsbook is an official sports betting partner of the NFL! Download the Draftkings Sportsbook App today and use code SB NFL for a special offer when you sign up! That’s code SB NFL — only at DraftKings Sportsbook.

