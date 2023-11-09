Thursday Night Football: Panthers vs. Bears

Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Caroline Panthers (1-7) on the road against the Chicago Bears (2-7).

Thanks to the new rules the NFL announced this offseason, Thursday night games could be flexed... but the league opted not to for this week’s matchup. The matchup between teams with a combined three wins in 17 total games.

Aside from watching football because it’s football, or tuning in to watch some spectacularly bad football, Eagles’ center Jason Kelce said on his podcast this week that he’d be joining the broadcast in some capacity — noting that Amazon bought the Kelce documentary and suggested they find a way to connect for a TNF game. So, if nothing else, Kelce might at least be entertaining.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears

TV Schedule

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Location: Soldier Field | Chicago, IL

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Sirius: 81 (CAR), 83 (CHI), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (CAR), 225 (CHI)

History: The Bears lead the all-time series between these teams, 7-3, and have won five of the six most recent meetings. They last faced off back in 2020, with Chicago winning on the road, 23-16.

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Amazon Prime Video

Odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Carolina Panthers: +3.5 (+140)

Chicago Bears: -3.5 (-166)

Over/Under: 38.5

BLG Pick: Bears -3.5

