Jason Kelce featured in People Magazine’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive Issue

Eagles legend Jason Kelce has done a lot this year — played in the Super Bowl, welcomed a new baby girl, performed on ‘Saturday Night Live’, released his ‘Kelce’ documentary on Amazon Prime Video, topped the podcast charts with he and Travis’s ‘New Heights’ show, and also helped his team get to 8-1 ahead of the bye week.

It was at the beginning of the bye week we learned that Kelce was selected as a finalist for People Magazine’s 2023 “Sexiest Man Alive”.

“Despite soaring fame from his New Heights podcast with brother Travis and his Prime Video documentary, the Philadelphia Eagles’ star center, 36, keeps it real as a husband and father of three: “We’re just trying to have fun.”

Kelce is included with the likes of Jamie Foxx, Lenny Kravitz, Usher, Timothée Chalamet, and Pedro Pascal.

Eagles fans have loved Jason Kelce for years, and it’s been cool to see such a great guy get the national attention he gets in Philly.