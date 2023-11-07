Eagles News: Chiefs offensive line has “been a total mess” ahead of Super Bowl rematch

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Why the Chiefs’ offensive line has been struggling in recent weeks - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City has invested way too many resources — and has acquired too much pedigree — for their offensive line to be this bad. For a team that primarily passes the ball — and for most of the season — the line has been a strength. But the past two weeks have been a total mess. Picking up stunts is entirely fixable. The running game, however, is a bigger concern. When the team switched tackles, it sacrificed the line’s run-blocking ability in order to get better pass-blocking. The Chiefs are just going to have to find a way to compensate for their tackles in the running game. I’m very worried about the play of the offensive tackles. I thought Smith and Taylor had great games against the Chargers — but the last two weeks have been dreadful. When you’re putting in two tight ends to chip on third downs, it’s a problem. The tackles have to play better. Otherwise, it’s going to be difficult for Kansas City to move the ball on third down. Hopefully, the team can get these under control during the bye week — because if this is how their offensive line is going to perform in the stretch run (and the playoffs), the Chiefs will have no shot.

The Chiefs are going ‘Freaky Friday’ mode with defense saving the offense - SB Nation

In 2023, the roles are reversed. That same young secondary that had to grow up in the fire? Yeah, they’re one of the best groups in the league. Per Sumer Sports, the Chiefs’ defense is fifth in the NFL in EPA/play and third in EPA allowed per pass and is coming off another stellar performance in Germany against the Miami Dolphins’ superpowered offense. DC Steve Spagnuolo is designing creative and fun pressures, while DT Chris Jones remains awesome. In a year where defenses seem to be taking back the reins from an offense-driven league, the Chiefs are near the top.

Eagles beating Cowboys creates two weeks of glory - BGN

The feelings of rage/depression/melancholy were overwhelming me. But then Dallas got flagged for a false start. Then the Sweat sack (followed by his signature celebration that he somehow had time for) and then the green wall at the goal line. Eagles win. They beat the Cowboys and have the best record in the NFL. And we get to bask in this for two whole weeks! I think the last 27 seconds altered and determined the fate of millions of people.

BGN Special - DeVonta Smith talks about being 8-1 at the BYE, being a new dad + his game day fits - BGN Radio

DeVonta Smith joins Raichele Privette on behalf of DICKs men’s lifestyle apparel brand, VRST. Smith talks about being 8-1 and sitting at the of the NFC, the most rewarding part about being a new dad, the teams focus going into the second half of the season and what goes into his game fits each week.

Things to Fix - Iggles Blitz

One thing we have to realize is that defenses are playing the Eagles differently. Last year they finished 5th in the league in rushing yards. This offseason defenses seemed to decide that the key to stopping the Eagles was taking away deep balls. They played light boxes and kept safeties deep. The Eagles ran wild on the Vikings and Bucs. Defenses seemed to adjust after that and dared Hurts to beat them. Hurts has been red hot the past three weeks and the Eagles are averaging 32 points a game. We could see defenses shift back to being more coverage-based than focusing on the run. We’ll have to see how that plays out.

Jason Kelce: Eagles’ record is good, but we have things to clean up - PFT

“It’s a pretty good record,” Kelce said, via USA Today. “I’ll take it. But we know we’ve got to play a lot better in a lot of areas. A lot of things to clean up.” The Eagles’ offense is playing well, but most of what needs to be cleaned up is on the Eagles’ defense, which ranks in the bottom half of the league in yards per play, first downs allowed and takeaways. They’ll need to clean that up with a tougher schedule ahead and visions of a Super Bowl run.

Sirianni pushes back against criticism of run game - NBCSP

The truth is probably somewhere in between. Maybe the Eagles’ rushing offense hasn’t dropped off as much as the stats suggest. But to explain away the entire drop-off with schematic answers seems off too. To be fair, all of this is somewhat nitpicky. The Eagles have the No. 3 offense in terms of yards this season and the Birds are the second-highest scoring team in the league. They’re 8-1 and have the best record in football. But as Jalen Hurts says, there’s winning and then there’s playing to the standard. The stats and the eye test say the Eagles’ rushing attack hasn’t been playing to the standard, even if Sirianni disagrees with that

It’s Impossible To Be Mad About A Victory Over The Cowboys - Defector

If some Cowboys fans are taking moral victories from yesterday, I am complete as an Eagles fan. Dallas destroyed the Eagles when I was a kid. They won three Super Bowls at the height of my kid sports fandom. Being “somewhat proud” of the Cowboys yesterday would’ve been like if I were thrilled that Ty Detmer led the team down the field so Tommy Hutton and Chris Boniol could fuck up the game-winning field goal attempt. Yeah, it’s hard to be too mad after a win over the Cowboys.

The Eagles filed a trademark application for ‘kelly green.’ Here’s what it would cover. - Inquirer

There’s no doubt that kelly green is far more ubiquitous than the “Brotherly Shove” — and the overwhelming success of the team’s relaunch of its retro uniforms from the late 1980s and early 1990s suggests they won’t be going away any time soon. “I think this should just be the normal uniform,” Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith said. “This should be an every-game thing.” While that might not be happening anytime soon, fans clearly love kelly green, with demand for the gear so high that it sold out stores and caused months-long shipping delays when the team first released it over the summer.

Mitchell & Ness Recreate Philadelphia Eagles Jacket Worn by Princess Diana - Complex

Mitchell & Ness is giving everyone a shot at owning a Philadelphia Eagles jacket inspired by the one famously worn by the late Princess Diana in the mid-’90s.

Jason Kelce ‘Secured’ a Freezer of Dippin’ Dots for the Eagles — See His Go-To Flavor - People

If Jason Kelce’s birthday wasn’t sweet enough after the Eagles win on Sunday, then a freezer full of Dippin’ Dots likely did the trick. The Philadelphia Eagles center celebrated his 36th birthday on Nov. 5 by defeating the Dallas Cowboys. He also had access to a freezer of desserts after previously professing his love for Dippin’ Dots on an episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Travis Kelce. “No better way to celebrate a cowboys victory yesterday, than enjoying our newest addition to the Oline room on behalf of our friends @dippindots. Maybe it’ll add some more mass to the Tush Push!!” Jason wrote on Instagram, referencing one of the team’s successful offensive plays also known as the “Brotherly Shove.”

Cowboys to sign WR Martavis Bryant to practice squad - Blogging The Boys

Since then, Bryant has had brief stints in other professional football leagues. He signed with two different CFL teams, but never actually played a snap for either of them. He briefly joined the Beasts of the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league, where he caught eight passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns. And most recently, Bryant was drafted by the Vegas Vipers of the XFL, but is now coming to Dallas. Bryant now joins the Cowboys at 31 years old, but with very little tread on the tires. He takes a spot on the practice squad, meaning he can be elevated three times for game day while still retaining his practice squad status. Bryant’s signing comes amid struggles from the Cowboys receiving corps outside of CeeDee Lamb, specifically relating to Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks.

Washington Commanders Wildcard Watch 2023 - Week 10 - Hogs Haven

It starts with a win in Seattle. With a 4-5 record, Washington cannot lose more than 2 or 3 games in the regular season and have any hope of making the playoffs. As you can see, it also matters which games are won and lost. When tie-breakers are applied, losses to NFC teams are potentially more damaging than losses to AFC teams, and head-to-head results with other playoff contenders can have a massive effect on seeding. Washington needs to win in Week 10 because (1) the team needs the “W”, (2) the team needs to bolster its conference record, and (3) a win provides the advantage for the first tie-breaker — head-to-head competition — against the Seahawks. This week’s road trip to the great northwest is critical to Washington’s playoff hopes.

Sam Howell making strong case to be Commanders’ future at QB - ESPN

“I always bring up the calm, the ability to compartmentalize,” Leno said. “He’ll have one bad play, come back with two great strikes. He’ll have a great strike and come back with another one. No high is too high, no low is too low for him. That’s everything when it comes to quarterback play.” Indeed, after the interception Rivera said he briefly spoke to Howell in the locker room. Backup Jacoby Brissett was with Howell as well, offering words of encouragement. “I went over and said something quickly,” Rivera said, “and then he had a little grin on his face so I knew he was going to get over it quickly.” On Washington’s first possession after halftime Howell led a touchdown drive, capped by his pass to Dotson. “He’s resilient,” Rivera said.

Random thoughts on Xavier McKinney’s comments, Darius Slayton’s emotions, Micah McFadden, more - Big Blue View

Regardless, I would be surprised if Daboll loses the locker room. It is, though, something he needs to be wary of and that needs to be monitored as this miserable season winds to a conclusion for the Giants.

Carson Wentz could be more than a stopgap quarterback for the Rams - Turf Show Times

The Rams have their back up they can potentially win games with in 2023 but the more intriguing part is what he could mean for the future. The Rams did draft Bennett to be their franchise backup and add stability. However, with Bennett, there’s a question as to whether he comes back or not at all. Wentz is 31 and again, out of the league currently, even if he plays well I don’t see a team in a supposed historical or generational quarterback draft paying Wentz top dollar to start or be the backup. That’s why I think this move is just much more than an 8-game stability move, it’s potentially a long-term backup or even a bridge starter post-Stafford.

