Eagles practice squad news: Another offensive lineman got poached

The Philadelphia Eagles are losing practice squad guard/center Julian Good-Jones.

JGJ is being signed to the Washington Commanders’ roster, according to an official team announcement.

This is cool news for Good-Jones since it’s the first time he’s making a regular season NFL roster. It’s been a long road for a player who originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.

This isn’t ideal news for the Eagles, who have now lost three practice squad offensive linemen in recent weeks. They previously saw Tyre Phillips return to the New York Giants and Brett Toth sign with Carolina Panthers last month.

And so veteran tackle Le’Raven Clark is currently the only remaining blocker on the Eagles’ practice squad.

Of course, the Eagles’ offensive line situation as a whole is still looking pretty good. They have one of the NFL’s best starting fives up when healthy.

On that note, Cam Jurgens is expected to return at right guard when the Eagles return from their Week 10 bye. Jurgens coming back is especially important since he also provides depth at center, where the Eagles just got lighter with JGJ leaving.

The Eagles now have one open PS spot to fill.

UPDATED EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

Number of utilized practice squad elevations (three maximum limit) listed in parentheses.

WR Devon Allen (2)

CB Mekhi Garner (2)

LB Ben VanSumeren (1)

DB Tristin McCollum (1)

TE E.J. Jenkins

CB Kindle Vildor

CB Mario Goodrich

LB Brandon Smith

DE Tarron Jackson

DT Thomas Booker

DT Noah Ellisss

OT Le’Raven Clark

RB Lew Nichols

WR Joseph Ngata

WR Greg Ward