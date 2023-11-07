Carson Wentz is back in the NFL

After becoming a free agent when the Washington Commanders cut him in late February, Carson Wentz has FINALLY found a new NFL home.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ former franchise quarterback is reportedly signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s some reaction from our friends over at Turf Show Times:

Wentz worked out with former NFL head coach [and Sean McVay mentor] Jon Gruden in the offseason as he prepared for his next opportunity, but remained unsigned after he parted ways with Washington after they decided to go with Sam Howell as the starter. This will be an opportunity for Wentz to prove himself again and to try and earn a starting role somewhere in 2024, as Baker Mayfield did in the second half of 2022 with the Rams.

Speaking for myself, at least, it was no surprise when Wentz went unsigned this offseason. I never thought he had it in him to be purely a backup with no obvious path to playing time.

And, sure enough, Wentz is signing with a Rams team that currently lacks stability at quarterback.

Matthew Stafford is dealing with a thumb injury that’s impacting his ability to grip a football. He left Week 7 early and could not play in Week 8.

Stafford’s backup, Brett Rypien, completed just 46.4% of his attempts for 130 yards (4.6 average), zero touchdowns, one interception, and a 45.2 passer rating in a 17-point loss to the Green Bay Packers. Rypien also fumbled twice. Not good.

The Rams currently have a bye before returning in Week 11. There seems to be optimism that Stafford can return but that much is not yet for certain. And so the Rams are hoping that Wentz can be an upgrade on Rypien if he has to play.

And he might be! But that isn’t really saying much.

It’s also worth noting that the Rams’ season is on life support. They currently rank 12th out of 16 teams in the NFC playoff picture with a 3-6 record. Best case scenario, they’re probably looking at the No. 7 seed.

I guess it’ll be mildly interesting to see how Wentz performs if he gets a chance with the Rams. I’d expect more of the same Wentz we saw during his demise but we shall see.