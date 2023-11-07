Eagles News: Josh Sweat is tied for the most pressures generated in the NFL

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles stats: Josh Sweat ranks among NFL’s top pass rushers; Jalen Hurts is elite on the ‘go’ - Inquirer

After he recorded six pressures on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, defensive end Josh Sweat is now tied with Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons for most pressures in the league with 50 each, according to Next Gen Stats. Sweat helped deliver the knockout blow at the end of Sunday’s game when he sacked Prescott for a loss of 11 yards. Linebacker Haason Reddick, who recorded a game-high seven pressures and one sack, ranks fifth in the NFL with 43 pressures. Through nine games, Reddick leads the Eagles with 7½ sacks, with Sweat second with 6½. “This big rivalry, having the biggest play right at the end of the game,” Sweat said, “I’ve never had that type of moment before. It feels amazing. O-line, D-line is always the biggest [factor], and that’s what it came down to.”

NFL Playoff Picture: Eagles in strong standing after beating the Cowboys - BGN

For all of the talk that the Eagles have it so hard, their remaining strength of schedule actually ranks as the ninth-easiest in the NFL. And that’s largely because the Giants and Cardinals are very, very bad. Even if the Eagles go below .500 in their next five games at 2-3, they still have a golden opportunity to end the season with three straight wins to finish 13-4. That might be good enough for the No. 1 seed?

At the Podium: Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts on Week 9 win against Dallas - BGN Radio

Immediately following the Eagles Week 9 win against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts speak with the Philly media.

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 10 edition - PhillyVoice

There are plenty of nits to pick, but, big picture, the Birds are in an extremely enviable position after beating Dallas on Sunday.

Feeling Better - Iggles Blitz

It is interesting to see how Jalen Hurts has become such a good pocket passer. He’s completed 73 percent or more of his passes in three straight games. He has a rating of 109 or more in each of those games. Hurts is doing this while dealing with a sore knee. He can’t run around and make things happen the same way he did last year. He’s got to be able to run the offense from the pocket and then mix in runs here and there. The Eagles are 8-1. They have arguably the best offense in the league. They have one of the best pass rushes in the league. ESPN had a good segment on Sunday morning showing that the Eagles had more pressures of 2 seconds or less than any other team (42). Those pressures are more valuable because it even affects teams who try to get the ball out as quickly as possible. QBs will hold the ball against some defenses because they are looking for the big play. They might get pressured 3 or 4 seconds into a play. That is worlds different that getting there in 1.8 or 2.0 seconds flat. We still haven’t seen the Eagles play their A-game and really blow the doors off an opponent. That should happen at some point. For now we can embrace the fact they continue to win. And that’s not a fluke.

Eagles may be flawed, but they’re the best team in the NFL - NBCSP

On one hand, you’d love to see the Eagles put people away early, coast in the second half and beat somebody 38-10. Wouldn’t it be amazing to watch the fourth quarter of an Eagles game without your pulse racing to about 180? The Eagles are actually the first team in 23 years – since the 2000 Titans – to get to 8-1 or 9-0 without winning a single game by more than 14 points. And 40 teams have been 8-1 or 9-0 since then. The Eagles have outscored their nine opponents by 57 points, which is the 4th-smallest point differential by an 8-1 or 9-0 team in NFL history. So the Eagles are definitely doing it the hard way, and you certainly wonder if regression to the mean will become a factor and some of these close wins are bound to become close losses. Maybe so. You get the feeling they’re playing with fire, allowing teams to stay in games and then drawing on miracles in the final minutes. I don’t know if that’s sustainable. But there’s something to be said for a team that has that rare ability to shrug off whatever disasters came before and finally make a play at crunch time. Week after week after week.

NFL executives predict 2023 division winners, make Super Bowl picks - ESPN+

The Eagles are doing just fine with first-year offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, ranking in the top five of almost every statistical category. And Hurts’ impact on winning is real — he has won 12 straight against teams with winning records in the regular season. The only quarterbacks with longer such streaks since 1950 are Peyton Manning (2008-10) and Vinny Testaverde (1998-2000). But this year’s average margin of victory (7.9 points) is a slight concern. “[The Eagles] still need to shore up the secondary — you saw that last night — but they are the toughest team to beat because of the way they dictate pace with their line play,” an NFL personnel official said. “In close games, they can always close it out by running the ball or making plays on defense.”

Cowboys, Eagles might both be 9-3 when they meet again in Week 14 - PFT

For Dallas, each is winnable: Giants, at Panthers, Commanders, Seahawks. Three at home, where the Cowboys have won 11 in a row. The best of the bunch is Seattle. But the Seahawks are becoming the NFC’s version of the Dolphins; beat bad teams, lose to good ones. It’s not unreasonable to think the Cowboys will win all four of them, moving to 9-3 before the Eagles come to AT&T Stadium. For the Eagles, a much-needed bye comes this weekend. Then, they go to Kansas City for a Super Bowl rematch before heading home to face the Bills and 49ers in consecutive weeks. Lose two, and the Eagles will be 9-3, as well, when they meet in Dallas. Although the Cowboys could have commanded the driver’s seat in the NFC East if they’d managed to win on Sunday in Philly, the Cowboys still can make it very interesting. Even if the Eagles lose only one of the next three games, the Week 14 rematch could result in a tie for first place in the division, with both teams at 10-3 and four games to play. So, yes, the Cowboys are very much alive in the race for the NFC East crown. Which could make all the difference when it’s time to play single-elimination games, especially since the Cowboys are a very different team at home than they are on the road.

2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: New York Giants trade up, select USC’s Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall - PFF

32. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: WR EMEKA EGBUKA, OHIO STATE. Mock drafting for the Eagles is like buying a Christmas gift for someone who already buys everything they want. In this mock, I’m giving them a three-headed monster at wide receiver: A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as the primary outside receivers and Egbuka as the primary slot.

A Winning Wedding: Brooke and Rob Rittner tie the knot at an Eagles tailgate - PE.com

Beef sticks flew through the air as Brooke and Rob Rittner walked down the makeshift aisle in the Jetro parking lot as the two high school friends tied the knot. Yes, you read that right. Two die-hard Eagles fans got married at their tailgate party before Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. “If we ever get married, we have to do it at an Eagles tailgate,” Brooke said. The pair met in South Jersey when Brooke was at Haddonfield High School and Rob was at Audubon High School. The two went their separate ways but reconnected at the end of 2017 during the Eagles’ run to their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. Rob surprised Brooke with a football cake and flowers at an Eagles tailgate on her 40th birthday at an Eagles tailgate – the day of the NFC Championship Game win over the Vikings. That was when Brooke knew that if they ever got married, it would have to be during a tailgate. When Rob proposed in August, the plan was clear. A bonus for the two New Jersey natives was that they chose to say “I do” on Jason Kelce’s birthday. “Jason Kelce and the Eagles represent everything good in our lives and share our moral fiber,” Brooke said.

The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is holding the team back from reaching their potential - Blogging The Boys

Prescott was sacked five times against Philadelphia and is up to 22 times throughout the year. While that’s nothing compared to the 44 times that QB Sam Howell’s been taken down in Washington, it still puts Prescott in the top 10 for most-sacked quarterbacks. Denver’s Russell Wilson and Carolina’s Bryce Young are tied for third at 26 sacks, so you can see that Prescott isn’t far behind. And, if we’re being honest, that number would be higher if not for Dak’s pocket awareness, quick release, and scrambling ability. If only pass protection was the only weakness this year. While Dallas has had to overcome this at times, especially with Tyron Smith’s chronic unreliability, something they’re not used to is routinely struggling to run the ball. But in 2023 the Cowboys are just 15th in rushing offense at 111.6 yards per game. This is mostly due to inefficiency, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry (21st in NFL).

Washington Commanders Vs. New England Patriots - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

Sam Howell - This one has a few layers, so hang with me... Yes, Sam threw an absolutely HORRIBLE interception in the endzone right before the half. That was inexcusable and will have to be corrected moving forward. However, the good FAR outweighed the bad. He showed great accuracy and general ball placement throughout the game. His pocket presence looked outstanding, and he spread the ball around to all his receivers - including many tight-window throws that some quarterbacks in the league just can’t make. He had an amazing 24-yard scramble on third and 23 to pick up a big first down. It just looks to me like this kid has the “it” factor.

Daniel Jones’ season is over and maybe (probably?) his tenure as Giants’ franchise QB - Big Blue View

Daniel Jones’ season ended on Sunday when his right knee blew apart, likely also blowing apart whatever shreds of optimism remained for the New York Giants 2023-24 season. Coach Brian Daboll confirmed Monday Jones ACL is torn and his season is over. Jones’ injury likely also altered the course of the Giants’ future, and of the remainder of his career. There can be little doubt now that the Giants need to find a successor to Jones as the team’s franchise quarterback. I wrote last week that beginning Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders the last nine games of the season whether or not the Giants could continue trying to build around Jones, or rebuild without him. We got the answer in one quarter plus one play. Before Jones got hurt, he didn’t look rejuvenated after missing three games with a neck injury. He looked terrible. He looked like a quarterback who is regressing rather than getting better.

Daniel Jones’ contract is bad, but here’s why it won’t doom the Giants - SB Nation

Jones signed a 4 year, $160M extension in March with $92M of the contract guaranteed. Notably it included an out after the 2024 season. The Giants frontloaded Jones’ contract so if they release him ahead of the 2025 season they would only have a dead cap figure of $22.2M. This is important, because it leaves the door open for the Giants to draft a quarterback in 2024, pay him under the rookie pay scale, and either start Jones’ in his final season, or have him serve as a mentor quarterback. Then as 2025 rolls around the team can cut Jones, and actually reduce their cap number at the QB position, even accounting for the dead cap. As it stands the 2-7 Giants would have the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but that’s a little deceptive. With Tyrod Taylor still on IR and a rough eight games remaining this season it’s extremely likely they’ll finish with a higher draft pick. Most importantly the Bears and Panthers play each other in Week 10, two teams ahead of them in draft order — which means if Chicago wins they’ll be at three wins, and if Carolina wins they’ll be on par with New York.

Monday Football Monday #158: Week 9 NFL Recap - The SB Nation NFL Show

JP Acosta and Mark Schofield recap all of the Week 9 NFL action on Sunday. (1:50 - 8:41 ) If you had questions about C.J. Stroud, it’s time to put them to bed. (8:41 - 15:00) Stellar performance by Josh Dobbs coming in cold, this is a game that will not be forgotten. (15:00 - 21:30) Do we trust the Dolphins? (21:30 - 27:53) Are the Ravens the best team in the league? (28:46 - 34:06) Patriots are a bad team, Sam Howell is a russian roulette at QB. (35:26 - 37:58) The world has had enough of Tysom Hill. (37:58 - 43:40) Dak Prescott played really well, Eagles are leaving some meat on the bone with the passing offense (48:19 - 57:09) Is it time to hit the panic button in Buffalo? Bengals are back!

