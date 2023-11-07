 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News The Eagles are 8-1 after beating the Cowboys

Filed under:

Submit your Eagles questions for a bye week mailbag

Bye, and bye bye Dallas

By Dave Mangels
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

They say that every season is different, but this is one is exactly the same as last year... the Eagles are 8-1, again. But this 8-1 is a little sweeter, last year after nine games the Eagles were coming off a disgusting loss to the Commanders. This year we get two weeks to enjoy the Eagles beating the Cowboys. Life is good.

With the bye week this week, this is as good a time as any for a mailbag. Submit your questions below. But first, my question to you: who is the Eagles mid-season Most Valuable Player Person?

Poll

Who is the Eagles mid-season MVP

view results
  • 57%
    AJ Brown
    (59 votes)
  • 38%
    Jalen Hurts
    (39 votes)
  • 3%
    Nick Sirianni
    (4 votes)
102 votes total Vote Now

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation