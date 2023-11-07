Submit your Eagles questions for a bye week mailbag

They say that every season is different, but this is one is exactly the same as last year... the Eagles are 8-1, again. But this 8-1 is a little sweeter, last year after nine games the Eagles were coming off a disgusting loss to the Commanders. This year we get two weeks to enjoy the Eagles beating the Cowboys. Life is good.

With the bye week this week, this is as good a time as any for a mailbag. Submit your questions below. But first, my question to you: who is the Eagles mid-season Most Valuable Player Person?