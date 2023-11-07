Eagles beating Cowboys creates two weeks of glory

When the Cowboys had first and goal at the 6 with 27 seconds left, I thought for the first time, “What if the Eagles lose?” It’s always miserable heading into a bye week with a loss, but a loss at home against the Cowboys? And losing on a drive like this?

I started to mentally prepare myself for the two weeks ahead (15 days to be exact, with the next game being a Monday nighter). If the Eagles lost we’d all carry that shame and disgust through our lives for two whole weeks. Our relationships would deteriorate, our work would suffer, and people would comment about the “light going out in our eyes.” The only thing that could possibly bring us back would be another win.

The feelings of rage/depression/melancholy were overwhelming me. But then Dallas got flagged for a false start. Then the Sweat sack (followed by his signature celebration that he somehow had time for) and then the green wall at the goal line. Eagles win. They beat the Cowboys and have the best record in the NFL. And we get to bask in this for two whole weeks! I think the last 27 seconds altered and determined the fate of millions of people.

There are some who will complain about the imperfect game the Eagles played and how we “barely” won. Consider the alternative. What if we had lost? Our mental state would be shaky and fragile. Instead, over the next two weeks our minds will drift to the hit that Darius Slay and Zach Cunningham put on Dak Prescott in the goal line stand. We’ll think of it and smile at a stranger, or make a donation or spend quality time with our family. There was something so satisfying about that hit. Perhaps he shouldn’t have drenched himself in honey before the game.

Or maybe we’ll think about the last play of the game, when we had eight guys waiting at the goal line to make sure they didn’t get in. We’ll get a burst of energy when we see it in our heads and we’ll do something amazing. Maybe you’ll start writing that book you’ve been talking about, or ask that girl to marry you, or get that promotion at work. The possibilities are endless for fans after this HUGE win going into the bye.

If the Eagles had lost, we’d find ourselves thinking about that last drive. It would haunt us. It was basically penalty-injury-penalty-injury-penalty. Can you imagine if they ended up scoring and celebrating on our field? The pain and disgust would affect our attitude and outlook on life until we could win again. In the interim, some of you would end up losing your jobs, others would file for divorce and most would make bad life decisions.

Thankfully, the defense stepped up in the end and we’ve been given a gift. I urge all of you to take these next two weeks and live. Truly live your life. The Eagles beat the Cowboys. Good things do happen to us.