Monday Night Football: Chargers vs. Jets

The final game of Week 9 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) on the East coast against the New York Jets (4-3).

The Chargers lead the all-time series between these teams, 23-12-1, and have won the four most-recent meetings. They last faced off back in 2020, with Los Angeles getting a home win, 34-28. The Jets are, however, 2-0 against the Chargers in postseason games, last beating them in the AFC Divisional game in 2010.

BLG explains why we should be rooting for the Chargers on Monday night, in our Week 9 rooting guide:

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at NEW YORK JETS: Keeping Aaron Rodgers away from a shot at playing in the playoffs is preferable. Root for the Chargers.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Location: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (LAC), 83 (NYJ), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (LAC), 225 (NYJ)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Chargers: -3.5 (-185)

New York Jets: +3.5 (+154)

Over/under: 41 points

SB Nation Blogs

Chargers: www.BoltsFromTheBlue.com

Jets: www.GangGreenNation.com

