Bradley Roby says he will return after the Eagles’ bye week

The Eagles have been able to get healthier in their secondary the past couple weeks, but the nickel cornerback position still stands out as the most troublesome. To be sure, the team has faced some of the best receivers in the league through eight weeks, but offenses have regularly targeted that particular weak spot.

As the Eagles enter their bye week — something everyone seems to be appreciative of at this point in the season — it appears the team will get some help back when they return to practice. Following Philly’s big win over Dallas, slot CB Bradley Roby, who has been out with a pec injury, confirmed that he’ll be back after the bye.

DC Sean Desai has done a solid job given a lack of continuity, and rotated guys as needed, but it was still one of the glaring issues for the defense. Darius Slay, who has only played in the slot a few other times this season, asked to shadow CeeDee Lamb late in Sunday’s game, even if the WR went to the slot.

Darius Slay has moved to the slot a few times this season — against Justin Jefferson and Cooper Kupp, in particular.



With the game on the line Sunday, Slay wanted CeeDee Lamb.



"At the end of the game, I told coach, ‘if he goes to the slot, I’m going to the slot'," Slay said. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 6, 2023

Getting Roby back will hopefully allow Slay and James Bradberry to stick to the outside. And with Kevin Byard settling into a starting safety spot alongside Reed Blankenship, the secondary that was different nearly every game through Week 8 might finally have some stability.