Eagles News: “Jalen Hurts is playing some of the best football of any quarterback in the NFL right now”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday’s games - NFL.com

Eagles’ offense gets the job done without stuffing the stat sheet. Jalen Hurts is playing some of the best football of any quarterback in the NFL right now, but the going wasn’t easy on Sunday. His passing numbers are an indicator of how challenging it was to find success: 17 of 23, 207 yards and two touchdowns. His best throw of the night, a perfectly placed 29-yard pass to DeVonta Smith early in the third quarter, gave the Eagles their first lead since going up 7-0 in the first quarter. Their next drive was an 11-play, 87-yard march that ended in a TD pass of a much shorter distance to A.J. Brown. Philadelphia converted all three of its red-zone opportunities, while Dallas finished 3 for 5. The Eagles’ defense stepped up in crucial moments, including a sack of Dak Prescott in the game’s final minute. That was enough to push them past the Cowboys to an 8-1 record — and the mark of a proven winner.

Roob’s Observations: Eagles hang on against Cowboys, take 8-1 record into bye week - NBCSP

1. The site of Jalen Hurts jogging out of the tunnel onto the field after halftime was about the best thing any Eagles fan could have hoped for. After the blow he took to his knee at the end of the second quarter? When you see Hurts hobble off the field, you just see the entire season just crumble to pieces. Then when you see him come out for the second half and operate at such a high level, it just shows you how tough Hurts is, how resilient he is, how clutch he is and really how focused he is to be able to function like that when physically there’s no way he was close to 100 percent. Hurts put together another fantastic passing game – 17-for-23 (74 percent) for 207 yards with two TDs and no interceptions. He’s been over 74 percent with multiple TD passes in three straight games. He’s the first QB in Eagles history to do that. None of us know how much he’s hurting, but Hurts is playing at an extremely high level right now. And the Eagles sure need every bit of it.

Eagles vs. Cowboys: The good, the bad, and the ugly - BGN

Jalen Hurts completed 17 of 23 for 207 yards and two touchdowns, and the defense sacked Prescott five times for 41 yards, though the Cowboys’ veteran stung them for 374 yards passing, completing 29 of 44 and three touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb torched the Eagles for 11 receptions on 16 targets for 191 yards receiving—though, the Eagles kept him out of the end zone. “We found a way to win tonight and that’s all that matters,” Hurts said. “For this team and this city, I’ll do anything to win. I’m happy we came out with a win, because that’s all that matters, but we need to continue cleaning things up and grow into the team we know we can be.”

BGN Instant Reaction Show - Week 9: Eagles beat Cowboys, 28-23 - BGN Radio

Whew! That was close. Shane Haff, Chris Deibs and Jess Taylor share their initial reactions to the Eagles win against the Cowboys.

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game - PhillyVoice

Let’s just be real — the Eagles got a ton of breaks in this game, and that’s why they won. They fumbled three times on offense, and recovered all three of them. Sam Williams strip-sacked Jalen Hurts, and the ball took a fortuitous bounce off of Williams’ hand back into Hurts’ lap. The Eagles ended up scoring a touchdown on that drive. D’Andre Swift fumbled deep inside Cowboys territory, but was able to fall on top of the ball. The Eagles ended up scoring a touchdown on that drive as well. Swift fumbled again in a “THE ONLY THING YOU CANNOT DO HERE IS FUMBLE” situation when he collided with A.J. Brown (!) on a run up the middle. With a swarm of Cowboys in the backfield, somehow Tyler Steen emerged with the football. That is incredible luck to be able to recover all three of those fumbles. The Cowboys were THIS close to scoring a touchdown that instead resulted in a turnover on downs because Luke Schoonmaker’s knee hit the ground juuuuuust before the ball broke the plane of the end zone. And finally, while trying to run for a two-point conversion, Dak Prescott stepped out of bounds before he dove for the pylon. Those points ended up being extremely meaningful. The Eagles have had their share of games in which a lot of breaks did not go their way. Luck turned back in their favor in a big way against the Cowboys.

Eagles Survive the Cowboys - Iggles Blitz

Hurts took a big shot on his knee in the first half and started to leave the game but stayed in. He ran when he had to, showing incredible toughness. That dude is a warrior and there is a reason his teammates love him the way they do. Hurts spread the ball around. Four different players had catches for 20 or more yards. This wasn’t a game where AJ Brown got fed the ball over and over. Give Brian Johnson a lot of credit. I thought he called a good game. The Eagles had key plays in key moments and Hurts executed them perfectly. The Eagles put up 28 points on the #4 scoring defense in the league. That’s impressive. Things were more complicated for the Eagles defense. They gave up 17 points in the first half, but only six in the second half. They gave up 406 yards. They sacked Prescott 5 times and were credited with 10 QB hits. Bad. Good. Bad. Good. And that’s sure the way the game felt. The Eagles held Dallas to 3 for 5 on fourth downs and 3 for 5 in the red zone. Those stops proved to be the difference in the game. Sean Desai has a lot to clean up with the Eagles pass coverage. Getting Bradley Roby healthy and more practice time for Kevin Byard will help. There are just too many coverage breakdowns. James Bradberry was great last year. He feels like a liability this season. His PI on the final drive almost caused my brain to explode.

Jalen Hurts adds another chapter to his legend with a gutty performance as the Eagles scrape by the Cowboys - Inquirer

“The guy’s a [bleeping] machine, man,” Mailata said of Hurts. “Everybody can see that on the field. But the one thing that you can’t see that’s so impressive about him is his mentality to win.“ He’s on the sideline, ‘Believe, believe. We can do this.’ I said, ‘My bad on that sack.’ And he’s like, ‘Next play, baby.’” Sirianni told Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews at the half that Hurts didn’t have any testing done on his knee during the break. He did say that he had taken an IV in his office.“After I saw him in the locker room at halftime walking around better I knew he was going to play,” Johnson said. “He might have a bruise there and any time to get a helmet to those places it’s one of those pains that lingers. It feels like it’s just settled in your bones.” Sirianni and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson have dialed back on designed quarterback runs over the last several weeks, but on the first possession of the second half, Hurts kept on a zone read and rushed 4 yards on third-and-2.Three plays later, he threw his best pass of the game: A 29-yard bull’s eye to receiver DeVonta Smith in the back corner of the end zone.

The Hot Read, Week 9: The Philadelphia Eagles Are in Control of the NFC - The Ringer

here are a lot of ways the Eagles could have lost this game and made the NFC East a tight race. But it isn’t. Because the Eagles keep winning and winning and winning. Stop and think about it for a second, and it’s actually pretty wild. Nick Sirianni is not an experienced head coach; he never held the role at any of his previous stops and has been in the NFL for only 14 years. Hurts was a second-round draft pick and is just 25 years old. That head coach–quarterback infrastructure should not be so clutch, so poised, so reliably dominant. They should make procedural errors. They should turtle up after so many fourth-down conversions and eventually make a suboptimal call. Hurts should wilt in a bright spotlight at least once. Those are just the rules of football—you make mistakes, you learn from them, and you get better at handling all those tricky things that even the best occasionally stumble over. Not these Eagles. Hurts remains unflappable; Sirianni remains aggressive. Their stars never take a week off: A.J. Brown, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat. In a messy NFC and even messier NFL, there is one thing you can set your watch to, and it’s that the Eagles will produce a winning performance. Somehow, someway.

Judging biggest overreactions for NFL Week 9 - ESPN+

The NFC East race is over, and the Eagles have won it. Verdict: OVERREACTION. It has been 19 years since anyone repeated as NFC East champions. You can tell me all you want that it’ll happen eventually, but I’m going to reserve the right to believe it when I see it. Something weird always happens to prevent it, no matter how obviously superior the defending champ may be. So while I fully acknowledge that the Eagles are better than the Cowboys and should win the division, history still tells me to withhold my full endorsement. There also are less ephemeral reasons to think this thing isn’t over, including the upcoming schedules. The Eagles go on bye in Week 10, and when they come back, they head into the teeth of a schedule gauntlet: at Kansas City, home to the Bills, home to the 49ers, at Dallas for a critical rematch and then home to Seattle. The Eagles are 8-1 and good enough to beat anybody, but that’s a brutal stretch that actually started with an incredibly difficult win Sunday. Meanwhile, Dallas licks its wounds but gets the Giants, Panthers and Commanders the next three weeks before a home game against Seattle and the rematch against the Eagles. The Cowboys face a tough December stretch of at Bills, at Dolphins and home to Lions, while the Eagles finish their season Giants-Cardinals-Giants, so the end of the schedule favors Philly. But it’s not impossible to believe Dallas can make up some ground ahead of the Dec. 10 rematch in Dallas. And obviously based on the way Sunday’s game in Philly went, the difference between these two teams doesn’t look massive. Stay tuned. It’s the NFC East, after all.

Week 9: Football Morning in Germany with Mahomes and the Chiefs - FMIA

1. I think the way the Cowboys lost Sunday is going to leave a mark. Down five, 46 seconds left at arch-rival Philadelphia. Four plays and three big penalties on the Eagles bring Dallas to the Philly six-yard line with 26 seconds left. Eighty yards! To the verge of victory against the best team in the game! Dallas win probability with 46 seconds left: 3.7 percent, per Next Gen Stats. Dallas win probability, with 27 seconds left at the Eagles’ six with no timeouts left: 48.6 percent. A coin flip, basically. Then false start, sack, incomplete, delay of game, pass short of the end zone, end of game. Yikes. 2. I think kudos go to the Eagles, to be sure. But to be great, you’ve got to make great plays in big moments. The Cowboys just don’t do that.

NFL Week 9 Takeaways: Eagles Will Remain a Powerhouse for the Foreseeable Future - SI

Then, an in-game adjustment paid dividends. Graham had noticed the Cowboys were doing what the Packers used to with Aaron Rodgers, in getting Jalen Hurts to more aggressively climb the pocket, and get through the B gaps to use Philly’s aggression against the Eagles. So he started doubling back inside on his rush to catch Prescott before he could get away. The sacks would follow. After a Dallas score cut the Philly lead to 28–23, the Eagles got two in a row—the first by Graham, the second split between Graham and Jalen Carter—to put Dallas in third-and-21 and ultimately set the stage for a turnover on downs. Which, to the dean of the Eagles’ roster, reflected how his unit is working together. “It was just more about trust that we have for each other, the respect that we have to be able to talk to each other in pressure moments where things aren’t going so right, but we just need somebody to make a play and calm people down,” Graham says. “It’s so much stuff that goes into it. Some people can be frustrated with other guys’ not doing their job. We don’t do that. If we do, the person that is going off, check yourself. It can’t be perfect.”

NFL Week 9 Game Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 28, Dallas Cowboys 23 - PFF

Eagles rookie interior defender Jalen Carter had a quiet night, which is understandable, considering the guard tandem of Zack Martin and Tyler Smith is arguably the best in the league, generating just one quarterback pressure. Rookie safety Sydney Brown drew a tough assignment with a few snaps lined up in the slot opposite CeeDee Lamb, and Brown allowed three receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Philadelphia will continue to improve on defense as the season goes on, and experience for players like Brown, Eli Ricks and others could pay dividends down the road.

How did the Eagles hold on to beat Dallas? From wiping off sweat to aging in dog years, inside the defense’s critical stands - PHLY

“I knew it wasn’t game! I just had to get the celebration,” Sweat said. “I knew we had to still play. …I was hoping it was over, though!” “Good thing his celebration is quick,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “Man, I’m like, ‘get back out there.’” The Eagles could finally exhale two plays later when Darius Slay stymied CeeDee Lamb four yards shy of the end zone and the clock expired for their eighth win of the season. “That shit’s crazy!” Slay said of the final drive. One minute earlier, it seemed as if it did not need to be that close. Thirty seconds earlier, it appeared the Cowboys might escape with an upset. So when the defense preserved the 28-23 win, it was as much relief as it was exhilaration. “We aged in dog years,” Lane Johnson said. “I entered the game 33, but I’m probably 42 right now.”

Spadaro: 12 takeaways from an absolutely WILD win over the Cowboys - PE.com

10. Big effort by an exhausted defensive line, which registered five sacks of Prescott and limited Dallas to 73 rushing yards on 21 carries. Dallas came into the game averaging 28.1 points per game, and scored 23. That’s a big win for the Eagles. And here’s a shoutout to defensive end Brandon Graham, who recorded 1.5 quarterback sacks to lead the effort up front. A deep rotation helps in crazy fourth quarters like this one, when the Eagles’ offense had three possessions that ended in Mann punts (he averaged 51.8 gross yards on five punts and netted 47.2 yards, absolutely huge). The defense was on the field for more than 11 minutes of that fourth quarter and had the energy to mount a remarkable last-minute stand.

Where the Cowboys stand in the NFC playoff picture after disappointing Eagles’ loss - Blogging The Boys

We talked all week about how the Dallas Cowboys could grab the upper hand in the NFC East with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, while at the same time greatly improving their position for top seed in the NFC. And for a brief moment of time toward the end of the game it looked like all that might come true. Instead, the Cowboys were very ‘un-clutch’ and lost a mind-numbing game to the Eagles, 28-23. Instead of being able to take over the NFC East with a win over the New York Giants next week, the Cowboys will be fighting to get back in the game for NFC playoff positioning and wild card ranking. They have to hope that the Eagles really stumble through the worst part of their schedule once they return from their bye.

The Washington Commanders defeat the New England Patriots 20-17 - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders defeated the New England Patriots 20-17 in a game that went back and forth. Washington held on, and was able to stop the Patriots final drive with a Quan Martin interception. The Commanders improved to 4-5, and will start preparing for another road game, this time against the Seattle Seahawks.

‘Things I think’: As bad as things are for the Giants, they can’t fire Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen - Big Blue View

The Giants will have to make some changes for 2024. They might have to change the quarterback. At the least, they have to strongly consider drafting a potential Jones replacement. They probably have to move Evan Neal inside, or to another team. They have lots of free agent decisions to make. They have to add more difference makers. They have to figure out what to do about Saquon Barkley. They might have to take a hard look at some of the assistant coaches. Here is one thing they cannot, or should not, do. Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch simply cannot scratch their two-year itch and fire Daboll, perhaps sending Schoen packing with him since the coach and GM came to the Giants in what really amounted to a package deal in the winter of 2022.

Falcons - Vikings Takeaways: Taylor Heinicke can’t fix Arthur Smith’s tedious, confounding offense - The Falcoholic

New defensive tackle Kentavius Street was extremely impressive in his first game with Atlanta. Atlanta needed someone to fill in well without Grady Jarrett in the defensive line. He was active in stuffing the run, but most impressively, he secured a Joshua Dobbs fumble (initially ruled an interception) giving the offense great field position. Fittingly, the offense again failed to score a touchdown. Giving Ryan Nielsen his former Saints defensive lineman has turned out to be a very good idea. [BLG Note: Street shining bodes well for the chances of him playing in at least five more games to allow the conditional 2024 sixth-round pick Atlanta sent to the Eagles to convey.]

5 things we learned as the Chiefs staked a claim on a new European home - Arrowhead Pride

1. The Chiefs’ offense just isn’t that good. After Week 8’s 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos, a lot of people kicked around the idea that Kansas City head coach Andy Reid was just saving something for the international stage. And while that might have been true, you still need players to execute those plays for them to be effective. On their opening drive, the Chiefs started the game fast, driving down the field and scoring at will. The rest of the game, however, was filled with poor decisions, questionable play- calling and bad execution. Donavan Smith is officially a concern at left tackle. He struggled yet again in pass protection — and aside from one or two plays in each game where Rashee Rice does something awesome with the ball in his hands, Kansas City’s wide receivers continue to show us very little.

Houston Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale kicks a go-ahead field goal - SB Nation

The Houston Texans just got a go-ahead field goal from running back Dare Ogunbowale in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Yes, you read that right. The seven-year veteran was pressed into action against the Buccaneers, due to an injury suffered by kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn. Houston’s usual kicker was ruled out at halftime with a quad injury, and Ogunbowale was forced to take over kickoff duties in the second half.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message