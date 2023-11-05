Nick Sirianni talks about the significance of the Eagles beating Dallas

The Eagles are now 8-1 after beating the Cowboys, and the team just further solidified their spot at the top of the NFC East. Head coach Nick Sirianni spoke after the game about Jalen Hurts’ performance and possible knee injury, why the team gets fired up when Brandon Graham makes a big play, and how they’ll use this bye week.

With a big smile on his face, Sirianni admitted that he’s the same guy everyday, so while he talked all week about this not being an extra meaningful game, it did mean a lot.

“It’s always a little cooler when you win against a good football team, and the really good football team being Dallas. I know that means a lot to our fans. Got a lot of respect for those players and coaches over there. It was a good battle back and forth, and it’s cool, again like I said, it’s cool to be apart of that rivalry.”

Here’s what else the head coach had to say:

On Jalen Hurts’ performance

Sirianni was quick to answer about the quarterback getting hit in the knee before halftime.

“He’s okay. He’s fine.”

The head coach went on to say that Hurts played an incredible game, was really accurate and went to the right places with the ball. Sirianni also said that they didn’t adjust the playcalling to account for the QB’s knee, and noted that he ran the ball a couple times after that, as well. They just let Hurts go out there and play his game.

He later talked about how Hurts is very tough, but did point out that he’s never been on the injury report this season because his play status has never been in doubt.

“Great leader. Great player. Rises to the occasion in big time moments. That’s who he is.”

On Brandon Graham

“He’s such an important part of this football team. The player, the person, the leader, the captain. When he makes a play like that, like he made today, I promise you that everybody feeds off that. And everybody feels that because our guys are so excited when he makes a play. He does a great job taking care of his body. Our trainers, our strength staff, our doctors do a great job of helping him take care of his body. That’s why he’s playing so successful and at such a high level at the later stages of his career.”

Sirianni went on to explain that at the later stages of a career, it’s about maintenance, playing with fundamentals and technique, and it’s about playing with great passion.

“And nobody does that better than BG.”

On the bye week

The head coach said that the bye week will be a good time for a lot of guys to get rest — acknowledging the same is true for Jalen Hurts — and to get a little bit of a break. Sirianni noted that the coaches don’t really get much of a break, however, as they’ve got a lot of self-scouting to get down over the next week.

He talked about how it’s hard for players and coaches to fully step away during the break, and Sirianni said he’ll undoubtedly get texts from guys on Saturday during college football games and on Sunday during the NFL games.

Other notables