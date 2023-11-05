Eagles vs. Cowboys instant reactions!

Well, (most of that) was fun!

The Eagles defeated the Cowboys, 28-23! The last five minutes were hectic (I’m actually sweating) but now we can go into the BYE week at 8-1 and at peace (whew!).

After trailing 17-14 at halftime, the Eagles kicked things into gear taking control in the third quarter. The Eagles scored 14 unanswered points coming out of the half.

Jalen Hurts had us all a little scared when he limped off the field right before the half but he’s sooooo tough and was able to finish the game 17/23 for 243 total yards with 3 TDs and 0 INTs.

Dak Prescott went 29/44 for 389 totals yards with 3 TDs and was sacked 5 times.

As expected, CeeDee Lamb did some damage finishing with 11 catches for 192 yards but it wasn’t enough.

A.J. Brown had 66 yards on seven catches and a touchdown and is the fastest Eagles player to reach 1,000 yards in a season (9 games).

D’Andre Swift led the Birds in rushing with 43 yards on 18 carries.

I wanted to praise offensive coordination Brian Johnson for calling one of his best games of the season but towards the end of the game I have no idea what he was thinking.

But both Nakobe Dean (foot) and Dallas Goedert (forearm) were ruled out with injuries, we hate to see it.

There’s sooooo much to discuss! Join Jessica Taylor, Shane Haff and Chris Deibs NOW on the BGN Instant Reaction Show as they react to the Eagles performance. We’re taking your questions, comments in addition to sharing your three word reactions.

No worries if you miss the live show, it will be available on Apple podcast, Spotify and anywhere else that you get your podcasts shortly after the broadcast. You can also go back on the YouTube page and watch it there.

Tune in now!