Daniel Jones could miss extended time with a torn ACL

The Eagles don’t face the Giants until Christmas Day, but by the look of things, they won’t be preparing for Daniel Jones at quarterback.

Jones has faced his share of injuries this season, but early reports suggest he suffered what could be a significant knee injury in the Giants’ Week 9 game against the Raiders. He’ll need to undergo some additional tests, but if it is a torn ACL, as feared, that would end the season for the quarterback.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury, potentially a torn ACL based on the initial tests, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’ll have an MRI to learn the full picture. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2023

The Giants’ QB has only played in five games so far this season after suffering a neck injury in Week 5 against the Dolphins. Sunday’s game against the Raiders was Jones’ first game back, and he was only able to complete 4-of-9 passing attempts for 25 yards before having to leave the game.

With QB2 Tyrod Taylor recently placed on injured reserve, Tommy DeVito went in for Jones. The rookie finished 15-of-20 for 175 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

New York ended up losing to Las Vegas, and now fall to 2-7, and reside squarely at the bottom of the NFC East. The Eagles face the Giants in two of their final three games of the season, but with both teams having a long list of injuries, who will be on the field for those matchups is yet to be determined.