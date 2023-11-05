Bills vs. Bengals: Sunday Night Football

The NFL Week 9 slate of Sunday games will cap off with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills (5-3) on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3).

The Bills lead the all-time series between these AFC teams, 17-13, with the home team winning the past two meetings. Their last regular season matchup was in Week 17 last year, but the game in Cincinnati took a scary turn after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, and the contest was ultimately cancelled. These teams, however, met again just a few weeks later in Buffalo for the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, with the Bengals pulling off a road win, 27-10.

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Location: Paycor Stadium | Cincinnati, OH

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 83 (BUF), 85 (CIN), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (BUF), 227 (CIN)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Buffalo Bills: +2 (+110)

Cincinnati Bengals: -2 (-130)

Over/under: 50.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Bills: www.BuffaloRumblings.com

Bengals: www.CincyJungle.com

