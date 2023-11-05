Dallas Goedert suffers a forearm injury in Eagles-Cowboys game

Injuries keep piling up for the Eagles against the Cowboys, with tight end Dallas Goedert being the latest to head into the locker room. The team announced shortly after that Goedert was questionable to return as he dealt with a forearm injury, and was eventually ruled out.

Injury Update: TE Dallas Goedert has been ruled out. https://t.co/b8Q066TztJ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 6, 2023

Through three quarters, Goedert had three catches for 50 yards, including a big 28-yard reception. He’s a huge mismatch for defenses and definitely comes in clutch on late-down plays, so the TE’s absence will be felt.

With Goedert sidelined, Jack Stoll is the next man up. Grant Calcaterra is still going through the concussion protocol following the Commanders game in Week 8, so the only other tight end on the roster is Albert Okwuegbunam. Okwuegbunam has been on the practice squad ever since the Eagles traded for him from Denver, but he’s been eager for an opportunity.

Hopefully, Goedert’s injury isn’t something that will bug him long term because the offense needs his blocking and big-bodied threat on the field.