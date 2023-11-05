Dallas Goedert injury: Eagles tight end reportedly could go to IR with forearm fracture

UPDATE: Dallas Goedert suffered a fracture in his forearm and will undergo an MRI on Monday to see if there is further damage, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. Goedert is considered to be a candidate to go on injured reserve.

If Goedert does go on IR, he’ll miss at least the next four games (note: the bye week does not count towards returning from IR):

Week 11 at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 14 at Dallas Cowboys

He would then be eligible to return for the Eagles’ Week 15 road game against the Seattle Seahawks, assuming he is healed by then.

Just not a good development for the Birds, who also had to deal with missing Goedert for a stretch last season.

The Eagles are left with Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra (who missed Week 9 while in concussion protocol), and Albert Okwuegbunam at tight end. They also recently signed E.J. Jenkins to the practice squad. Not overly inspiring options.

Perhaps the Eagles might look to sign old friend Tyree Jackson from the New York Giants’ practice squad? Dan Arnold is unsigned after being in Philly’s training camp. Might the Eagles go the veteran route and kick the tires on, say, Cameron Brate? Can they convince Rob Gronkowski to come out of his second retirement?! Richard Rodgers (AKA Dick Rod) is perpetually out there!

We’ll see.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW.

Injuries keep piling up for the Eagles against the Cowboys, with tight end Dallas Goedert being the latest to head into the locker room. The team announced shortly after that Goedert was questionable to return as he dealt with a forearm injury, and was eventually ruled out.

Injury Update: TE Dallas Goedert has been ruled out. https://t.co/b8Q066TztJ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 6, 2023

Through three quarters, Goedert had three catches for 50 yards, including a big 28-yard reception. He’s a huge mismatch for defenses and definitely comes in clutch on late-down plays, so the TE’s absence will be felt.

With Goedert sidelined, Jack Stoll is the next man up. Grant Calcaterra is still going through the concussion protocol following the Commanders game in Week 8, so the only other tight end on the roster is Albert Okwuegbunam. Okwuegbunam has been on the practice squad ever since the Eagles traded for him from Denver, but he’s been eager for an opportunity.

Hopefully, Goedert’s injury isn’t something that will bug him long term because the offense needs his blocking and big-bodied threat on the field.