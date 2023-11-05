Nakobe Dean injury: Eagles linebacker ruled out of Cowboys game

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean injured his foot in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and will not return to the game, per the Eagles official account. Dean spent time on the injured reserve list earlier this year after suffering a foot injury against the New England Patriots in Week 1 and missed the subsequent four games. However, he returned for Week 6, the earliest time he was able, to play against the New York Jets.

Dean had 13 tackles (11 solo) in the Week 8 win over Washington and three tackles and 0.5 sacks in the first half against Dallas. With Dean out, Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham will see more reps at linebacker.

The 2022 third round pick has shown oodles of promise in his young NFL career but he has struggled to stay healthy this season and it has hindered his development. The Eagles lead the Cowboys 21-17 as the third quarter nears an end.