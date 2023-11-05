Eagles-Cowboys inactives: Derek Barnett is suddenly a healthy scratch

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2023 NFL Week 9 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The following six Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Bradley Roby, Boston Scott, Grant Calcaterra, Derek Barnett, Moro Ojomo, and Tanner McKee.

The big news is that Barnett is a healthy scratch; that was not expected! But it’s not a surprise in the sense that he’s failed to contribute much for some time now. The Eagles’ 2017 first-round pick has failed to log a stat in six out of his eight games this season. Barnett only has one sack and four QB hits over his last 17 games. Barnett sitting opens up more playing time for 2023 first-round pick Nolan Smith. And potentially Patrick Johnson — who was a healthy scratch the past two weeks — as well.

Ojomo’s absence is a little surprising since the Eagles cleared a spot for him in their normal six-man DT rotation by trading Kentavius Street. They’re instead going with a five-man rotation for this game. Sitting Ojomo speaks to confidence in Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis being healthy, which is good.

Roby, Scott, and Calcaterra were all ruled out on the final injury report.

Roby’s absence means the Eagles could try multiple options at nickel cornerback.

Scott’s absence means Rashaad Penny is active for the first time since Week 3. He has not actually played a snap since Week 2, however. With Kenny Gainwell struggling as RB2, it’ll be interesting to see if the Eagles give Penny any touches.

Calcaterra’s absence means Albert Okwuegbunam is up as the third tight end behind Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll. Albert O previously suited up in Week 4 but did not play a single snap, so this will be his true Eagles debut.

Undrafted rookie free agent linebacker Ben VanSumeren is active for the first time in his NFL career after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad. He’s here to help out on special teams with regular contributors like Scott and Calcaterra unable to play.

Under the NFL’s third quarterback rule, McKee is allowed to play if both Jalen Hurts AND Marcus Mariota leave the game due to injury.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

CB Bradley Roby - Injury.

TE Grant Calcaterra - Injury.

RB Boston Scott - Personal reason.

DE Derek Barnett - Depth DE.

DT Moro Ojomo - Sixth DT.

QB Tanner McKee* - Third QB.

Dallas Cowboys Inactive List

Cowboys starting left tackle Tyron Smith and backup left tackle Chuma Edoga are both ACTIVE despite being ruled questionable to play. We’ll see if they’re able to hold up over the course of the game.

No other surprises.

QB Trey Lance

CB Noah Igbinoghene

CB Eric Scott

RB Deuce Vaughn

WR Jalen Brooks

DL Villiami Fehoko