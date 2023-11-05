It’s Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season and there are some interesting matchups in the early games on Sunday at 1:00 PM, including a matchup between two former Eagles’ DCs when Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals face Jim Schwartz and the Browns.

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t play until later in the afternoon — against the Dallas Cowboys —, so you can just sit back and enjoy the early slate of Sunday games. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Seahawks vs. Ravens on CBS and Commanders vs. Patriots on FOX.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 9 early games.

Sunday, November 5

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at ATLANTA FALCONS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 111 (MIN), 85 (ATL) | XM: 386 (MIN), 225 (ATL)

LOS ANGELES RAMS at GREEN BAY PACKERS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 132 (LAR), 99 (GB) | XM: 387 (LAR), 230 (GB)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at BALTIMORE RAVENS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 158 (SEA), 82 (BAL) | XM: 385 (SEA), 229 (BAL)

ARIZONA CARDINALS at CLEVELAND BROWNS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 113 (ARI), 83 (CLE) | XM: 384 (ARI), 226 (CLE)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at HOUSTON TEXANS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 159 (TB), 146 (HOU) | XM: 388 (TB), 231 (HOU)

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 108 (WAS), 103 (NE) | XM: 389 (WAS), 232 (NE)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 9 early games here in the comment section.