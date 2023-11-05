Eagles vs. Cowboys: Fourth quarter scores updates

This is your fourth quarter thread for the 2023 Week 9 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday afternoon. Join the discussion in the comments below.

SCORE UPDATES

4Q - 6:23 [Eagles 28, Cowboys 23]: Dak Prescott connected with Jalen Torbert in endzone and then went for a two-point conversion but it failed.

3Q - 1:13 [Eagles 28, Cowboys 17]: Eagles extend their lead with a Jalen Hurts TD pass to A.J. Brown.

3Q - 11:15 [Eagles 21, Cowboys 17]: Big 29-yard pass by Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith to score on the first drive of the second half.

2Q - 1:15 [Eagles 14, Cowboys 17]: Cowboys re-take the lead with a 51-yard field goal.

2Q - 5:09 [Eagles 14, Cowboys 14]: A very long drive ended in an Eagles touchdown with Jalen Hurts pushing it into the endzone to tie it up.

2Q - 11:16 [Eagles 7, Cowboys 14]: Dak Prescott connected with KaVontae Turpin for a 5-yard touchdown to take the lead.

1Q - 1:37 [Eagles 7, Cowboys 7]: The Cowboys tied things up before the end of the first quarter with a Dak Prescott TD pass to Jake Ferguson.

1Q - 5:46 [Eagles 7, Cowboys 0]: RB Kenny Gainwell broke out a 12 yard run for a touchdown to put the Eagles on the board.

