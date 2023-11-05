 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News The Eagles are 8-1 after beating the Cowboys

Filed under:

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Fourth quarter scores updates

After the third quarter, the Eagles lead the Cowboys by a score of 28 to 17.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

This is your fourth quarter thread for the 2023 Week 9 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday afternoon. Join the discussion in the comments below.

Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:

...

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter.

SCORE UPDATES

4Q - 6:23 [Eagles 28, Cowboys 23]: Dak Prescott connected with Jalen Torbert in endzone and then went for a two-point conversion but it failed.

3Q - 1:13 [Eagles 28, Cowboys 17]: Eagles extend their lead with a Jalen Hurts TD pass to A.J. Brown.

3Q - 11:15 [Eagles 21, Cowboys 17]: Big 29-yard pass by Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith to score on the first drive of the second half.

2Q - 1:15 [Eagles 14, Cowboys 17]: Cowboys re-take the lead with a 51-yard field goal.

2Q - 5:09 [Eagles 14, Cowboys 14]: A very long drive ended in an Eagles touchdown with Jalen Hurts pushing it into the endzone to tie it up.

2Q - 11:16 [Eagles 7, Cowboys 14]: Dak Prescott connected with KaVontae Turpin for a 5-yard touchdown to take the lead.

1Q - 1:37 [Eagles 7, Cowboys 7]: The Cowboys tied things up before the end of the first quarter with a Dak Prescott TD pass to Jake Ferguson.

1Q - 5:46 [Eagles 7, Cowboys 0]: RB Kenny Gainwell broke out a 12 yard run for a touchdown to put the Eagles on the board.

[Stay tuned: This section will be updated with each scoring change.]

TWITTER UPDATES

Note: if the tracker isn’t properly loading for you, you can CLICK HERE.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation