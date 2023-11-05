Eagles vs. Cowboys: First quarter scores updates

The Philadelphia Eagles are back at home in Week 9 and will host their NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys, late-Sunday afternoon.

This is the first time this season that these teams will face each other, and while the Eagles are firmly at the top of the division, the Cowboys pose the biggest threat. Dallas inexplicably lost to the Cardinals earlier this season, and then was demolished by the 49ers, but other than those two games, the Cowboys have been pretty dominant.

Not that a win over the Giants is all that impressive, but beating them 40-0 in Week 1 was certainly eye-opening.

This is the first time since 2021 that Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott are both healthy and both playing against each other. The Eagles beat the Cowboys in 2022 with Cooper Rush at quarterback, and then the Cowboys beat the Eagles later in the season with Gardner Minshew under center.

1Q - 1:37 [Eagles 7, Cowboys 7]: The Cowboys tied things up before the end of the first quarter with a Dak Prescott TD pass to Jake Ferguson.

1Q - 5:46 [Eagles 7, Cowboys 0]: RB Kenny Gainwell broke out a 12 yard run for a touchdown to put the Eagles on the board.

